Home Cities Hyderabad

Lakefront Park ready; PVNR Marg in Hyderabad gets another attraction 

Overcoming obstacles along the way, the park’s development and beautification have transformed it into an appealing destination for locals and tourists alike.

Published: 07th July 2023 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Lakefront Park

The park has been constructed at a cost of `15 crore | Vinay Madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The famed PVNR Marg Road, nestled by the serene Hussainsagar Lake, is soon to welcome a new attraction as the long-awaited Lakefront Park near Jalavihar has reached completion. Overcoming obstacles along the way, the park’s development and beautification have transformed it into an appealing destination for locals and tourists alike.

With an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has successfully crafted the 10-acre park, featuring several eye-catching elements. Among them are elevated walkways with underpasses, pedestrian trails, a water channel deck with seating, a glass deck extending over the lake, and a wave-like curvilinear design for the lakefront park.

Additionally, the park boasts an innovative children’s play area, pergolas with seating, and illuminated light sculptures at key focal points. Landscape architect Kishore D Pradhan from Mumbai was assigned to create the conceptual plan for the park’s development and beautification, adhering to the guidelines set by the Supreme Court.

The architectural drawings and structural designs underwent revisions to ensure safety, including a 15-metre cantilever viewpoint for the elevated walkways, taking into account the loose soil near the lake.
Throughout the project, progress was impeded by protests from the family members of one Agaram Pochaiah, who claimed ownership of the land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PVNR Marg Road Hussainsagar Lake Lakefront Park
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp