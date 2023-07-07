Lakefront Park ready; PVNR Marg in Hyderabad gets another attraction 

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The famed PVNR Marg Road, nestled by the serene Hussainsagar Lake, is soon to welcome a new attraction as the long-awaited Lakefront Park near Jalavihar has reached completion. Overcoming obstacles along the way, the park’s development and beautification have transformed it into an appealing destination for locals and tourists alike.

With an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has successfully crafted the 10-acre park, featuring several eye-catching elements. Among them are elevated walkways with underpasses, pedestrian trails, a water channel deck with seating, a glass deck extending over the lake, and a wave-like curvilinear design for the lakefront park.

Additionally, the park boasts an innovative children’s play area, pergolas with seating, and illuminated light sculptures at key focal points. Landscape architect Kishore D Pradhan from Mumbai was assigned to create the conceptual plan for the park’s development and beautification, adhering to the guidelines set by the Supreme Court.

The architectural drawings and structural designs underwent revisions to ensure safety, including a 15-metre cantilever viewpoint for the elevated walkways, taking into account the loose soil near the lake.

Throughout the project, progress was impeded by protests from the family members of one Agaram Pochaiah, who claimed ownership of the land.

