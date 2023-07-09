India’s 1st bicycle track with solar rooftop ready for inauguration

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the deadline for the inauguration of India’s first-ever 23-km-long bicycle track with a solar roof set for August 15, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) is now seeking the services of a licensee to operate and manage bicycle sharing on a rental basis along the two stretches.

The bicycle track, stretching between Nanakramguda and Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) Circle, as well as Narsingi and Kollur, is set to be inaugurated on August 15, as announced by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

The track, developed along the service roads of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between the main carriageway (MCW) and the city-side service road, has a width of 4.5 metres with three dedicated bicycle lanes and green spaces on either side. Out of the total length, 21 km will be equipped with a solar roof with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

To complement this initiative, before the cycle track’s opening, the licencee to be finalised by HGCL will establish five bicycle stations at strategic locations, namely Nanakramguda, TSPA Junction, Narsingi, Kollur Junction, and Vattinagulapally. These stations will offer a total of 850 bicycle parking spaces, with 475 designated for own parking and 375 available for rental parking.

The selected agency will be responsible for maintaining a minimum fleet of 125 bicycles suitable for various age groups.

To ensure a smooth user experience, the licencee must meet the demand by providing sufficient bicycles without causing queues, even during peak hours and seasons.

Approval from the authority will be required to expand the fleet up to 375 bicycles if the demand escalates. Sources said that the licencee will have the authority to collect fees or fares from bicycle users. The agency must establish convenient payment methods, including online and cash options, for visitors to pay the required fees.

HYDERABAD: With the deadline for the inauguration of India’s first-ever 23-km-long bicycle track with a solar roof set for August 15, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) is now seeking the services of a licensee to operate and manage bicycle sharing on a rental basis along the two stretches. The bicycle track, stretching between Nanakramguda and Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) Circle, as well as Narsingi and Kollur, is set to be inaugurated on August 15, as announced by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. The track, developed along the service roads of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between the main carriageway (MCW) and the city-side service road, has a width of 4.5 metres with three dedicated bicycle lanes and green spaces on either side. Out of the total length, 21 km will be equipped with a solar roof with an installed capacity of 16 MW.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To complement this initiative, before the cycle track’s opening, the licencee to be finalised by HGCL will establish five bicycle stations at strategic locations, namely Nanakramguda, TSPA Junction, Narsingi, Kollur Junction, and Vattinagulapally. These stations will offer a total of 850 bicycle parking spaces, with 475 designated for own parking and 375 available for rental parking. The selected agency will be responsible for maintaining a minimum fleet of 125 bicycles suitable for various age groups. To ensure a smooth user experience, the licencee must meet the demand by providing sufficient bicycles without causing queues, even during peak hours and seasons. Approval from the authority will be required to expand the fleet up to 375 bicycles if the demand escalates. Sources said that the licencee will have the authority to collect fees or fares from bicycle users. The agency must establish convenient payment methods, including online and cash options, for visitors to pay the required fees.