Eyva: A wellness revolution  

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based consumer health-tech startup firm BlueSemi has been committed to building products in preventive and connected health tech since 2017. With its expertise in product development, the company has leveraged cutting-edge technology to lead responsible disruption in health tech AIoT.

While Apple recently announced their soon-to-be-launched prototype for a non-invasive method to detect diabetes, in 2023, this Hyderabad-based startup - BlueSemi had already sold such a device in 2021. Eyva, a non-invasive glucometer was created by the company and sold out their products in just a week’s time. They are ready to pen their second sale again.

Tell us about the inspiration behind the company.

BlueSemi, a startup focused on health tech, was established in 2017 to embrace innovation and limitless possibilities, as symbolised by the word ‘blue.’ Our primary objective is to lead a wellness revolution by harnessing the powers of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT). Not just that, but we have also taken inspiration from nature. The aim here was to create a preventive health tech ecosystem with new-age technology so that Eyva users can build the holistic life of their dreams.

Eyva is the world’s first non-invasive lifestyle gadget that is already present in the market. Tell us about it.

Eyva is our flagship offering and as you correctly mentioned, the only product worldwide that can efficiently measure and monitor six essential body vitals – blood sugar, blood pressure, heart rate, ECG, oxygen level, and average glucose levels (HbA1c) within 60 seconds. Earlier, we needed six different devices to monitor these six body vitals, which was indeed a hassle and rather cumbersome. But with Eyva, it is no longer a difficult task. This lifestyle gadget prioritises the regular checking of the vitals of every person even if they are healthy and fit. We have seen to it, that we find a way to make checking vitals as easy as checking your WhatsApp or Social Media.

How has your journey been?

Since its inception, our journey with Eyva has been a rather interesting one. After witnessing the prevailing scenario of leading sedentary lifestyles among people, we decided to launch our gadget. We noticed that maintaining health and wellness and being regular with it was not a priority for those in the 32-54 age group. It was usually people aged 60 and above who put a stronger emphasis on it. We also noticed that to drop a few kilos, many people were adopting crash diets and working out in gyms until the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Things changed after the pandemic hit. After that people started prioritising health and wellness. Hence, we thought that Eyva could become the perfect wellness companion, not just for individuals but for families as well.

What are the trends you can foresee in the med-tech market?

The medical technology (med-tech) market is a rapidly growing industry and contributes significantly to the country’s economy. Reportedly, the Government of India estimates that the sector will grow at 28% p.a to reach a size of $50 bn by 2030. Owing to these prospects, some major trends can be seen in this sector. Firstly, many healthcare organisations are focusing on the use of data to improve healthcare outcomes.

This means that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data solutions to analyse large amounts of information and generate meaningful insights is becoming increasingly popular. Companies are leveraging this data to find new strategies for disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Secondly, remote care services are becoming more popular. Many med-tech companies are creating various digital health solutions that allow patients to connect with healthcare providers from anywhere without having to be physically present. It helps people to access quality healthcare services more conveniently without travelling or spending too much money.

Telemedicine has also become a major trend in the med-tech market. Due to its cost-effectiveness and convenience, many people are now relying on telemedicine services to get access to healthcare. Overall, the med-tech market is undergoing several changes, and these trends are set to revolutionise the healthcare industry and make medical treatments more accessible and affordable.

How is Hyderabad when it comes to health-tech startups?

Hyderabad has been emerging as a favourable destination for health-tech start-ups in recent years. This city boasts a strong healthcare ecosystem with a cluster of renowned hospitals, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies. This ecosystem provides ample opportunities for collaboration, partnerships, and access to expertise, which can be beneficial for health-tech start-ups.

Road ahead.

Our company has identified a few vertical-relevant roadmaps for the overall development of technology. In terms of technology, we have focused on two roadmaps. The first roadmap aims to enhance Eyva’s capabilities. We are constantly innovating, adding valuable features and making sure the users have access to more meaningful insights and recommendations on improving their food choices, exercise routines, sleep cycles, and daily habits.

We are also exploring new form factors for the gadget for continuous glucose monitoring. Despite facing supply constraints, we remain committed to bridging the supply and demand gap and exploring novel business models to establish Eyva as a global sensation. We have already witnessed remarkable growth and received support from leading tech companies and investors, enabling us to scale up further and realise our vision for the future.

Tell us about the inspiration behind the company.

BlueSemi, a startup focused on health tech, was established in 2017 to embrace innovation and limitless possibilities, as symbolised by the word 'blue.' Our primary objective is to lead a wellness revolution by harnessing the powers of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT). Not just that, but we have also taken inspiration from nature. The aim here was to create a preventive health tech ecosystem with new-age technology so that Eyva users can build the holistic life of their dreams. 

Eyva is the world's first non-invasive lifestyle gadget that is already present in the market. Tell us about it. 