GHMC to develop an app to track and analyse public infrastructures

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced plans to develop software, Central Advertisement Monitoring Platform (CAMP), for integrating information on various civic amenities in the city. This software will provide a comprehensive database to manage and track the condition, status, and associated assets of foot over bridges (FoBs), traffic umbrellas, bus shelters, hoardings and advertisement structures. It will enable remote access and instant alerts in case of critical incidents for authorities as well.

The online mechanism offered by the CAMP software will allow real-time monitoring of each bus shelter, traffic umbrella and FoB. The information will include geo-tagged locations, details, its condition and availability.

According to GHMC officials, the proposed software will have a reporting and tracking feature for deficiencies and defects related to public amenities. It will enable both staff and citizens to report non-availability or non-functioning of amenities. The software will empower the civic body to assign tasks, issue notices to relevant agencies and track the progress of complaint resolution. Routine maintenance tasks for each bus shelter, traffic umbrella, and FoB will be scheduled and tracked through the software, ensuring compliance with the concession agreement, such as cleaning, waste removal, lighting, flooring and repairs.

To ensure data consistency and avoid duplication of effort, the proposed software will be integrated with existing systems, including the GHMC mobile and GHMC glow sign applications. The software will include a feature for issuing notices to advertisement agencies and shop establishments for the payment of ground rent, advertisement fees, and any other dues to GHMC.

Additionally, the CAMP software will allow GHMC to analyse key performance metrics such as amenity utilisation, complaint resolution, maintenance management and customer feedback. It will also include a web application for generating e-challans and notices and imposing penalties for advertisement violations. The online application will capture photos of various advertisement elements, and notices will be generated and sent to agencies for payment and rectifications.

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced plans to develop software, Central Advertisement Monitoring Platform (CAMP), for integrating information on various civic amenities in the city. This software will provide a comprehensive database to manage and track the condition, status, and associated assets of foot over bridges (FoBs), traffic umbrellas, bus shelters, hoardings and advertisement structures. It will enable remote access and instant alerts in case of critical incidents for authorities as well. The online mechanism offered by the CAMP software will allow real-time monitoring of each bus shelter, traffic umbrella and FoB. The information will include geo-tagged locations, details, its condition and availability. According to GHMC officials, the proposed software will have a reporting and tracking feature for deficiencies and defects related to public amenities. It will enable both staff and citizens to report non-availability or non-functioning of amenities. The software will empower the civic body to assign tasks, issue notices to relevant agencies and track the progress of complaint resolution. Routine maintenance tasks for each bus shelter, traffic umbrella, and FoB will be scheduled and tracked through the software, ensuring compliance with the concession agreement, such as cleaning, waste removal, lighting, flooring and repairs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To ensure data consistency and avoid duplication of effort, the proposed software will be integrated with existing systems, including the GHMC mobile and GHMC glow sign applications. The software will include a feature for issuing notices to advertisement agencies and shop establishments for the payment of ground rent, advertisement fees, and any other dues to GHMC. Additionally, the CAMP software will allow GHMC to analyse key performance metrics such as amenity utilisation, complaint resolution, maintenance management and customer feedback. It will also include a web application for generating e-challans and notices and imposing penalties for advertisement violations. The online application will capture photos of various advertisement elements, and notices will be generated and sent to agencies for payment and rectifications.