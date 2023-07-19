Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to develop an app to track and analyse public infrastructures

The online application will capture photos of various advertisement elements, and notices will be generated and sent to agencies for payment and rectifications.

Published: 19th July 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced plans to develop software, Central Advertisement Monitoring Platform (CAMP), for integrating information on various civic amenities in the city. This software will provide a comprehensive database to manage and track the condition, status, and associated assets of foot over bridges (FoBs), traffic umbrellas, bus shelters, hoardings and advertisement structures. It will enable remote access and instant alerts in case of critical incidents for authorities as well.

The online mechanism offered by the CAMP software will allow real-time monitoring of each bus shelter, traffic umbrella and FoB. The information will include geo-tagged locations, details, its condition and availability.

According to GHMC officials, the proposed software will have a reporting and tracking feature for deficiencies and defects related to public amenities. It will enable both staff and citizens to report non-availability or non-functioning of amenities. The software will empower the civic body to assign tasks, issue notices to relevant agencies and track the progress of complaint resolution. Routine maintenance tasks for each bus shelter, traffic umbrella, and FoB will be scheduled and tracked through the software, ensuring compliance with the concession agreement, such as cleaning, waste removal, lighting, flooring and repairs.

To ensure data consistency and avoid duplication of effort, the proposed software will be integrated with existing systems, including the GHMC mobile and GHMC glow sign applications. The software will include a feature for issuing notices to advertisement agencies and shop establishments for the payment of ground rent, advertisement fees, and any other dues to GHMC.

Additionally, the CAMP software will allow GHMC to analyse key performance metrics such as amenity utilisation, complaint resolution, maintenance management and customer feedback. It will also include a web application for generating e-challans and notices and imposing penalties for advertisement violations. The online application will capture photos of various advertisement elements, and notices will be generated and sent to agencies for payment and rectifications.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
appsoftwareGreater Hyderabad Municipal CorporationCentral Advertisement Monitoring Platform

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp