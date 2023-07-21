Railways to execute MMTS Phase-II to Yadadri on its own

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Railway Board has decided to execute the MMTS Phase - II project, extending the service to Yadadri, on its own. The project, to be executed by RVNL, was originally planned as a joint venture between the Railways and the Government of Telangana.

The revised estimate for the project sanctioned in 2016-17 with an estimated cost of Rs 330 crore, was put at Rs 430 crore. On Thursday, South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain reviewed the proposed MMTS Phase - II project.

The project involves laying of an additional line between Ghatkesar to Yadadri (Raigir) for a distance of 33 km apart from the existing two lines. The project also includes the provision of additional infrastructural facilities at stations and yards viz Ghatkesar, Bibinagar, Bhongir and Yadadri.

Jain also conducted a detailed inspection of Yadadri railway station and reviewed the passenger amenities and facilities. Considering the importance of the station, the Railways has decided to go for major upgradation of the station. While a new station building will be coming up on the eastern side as part of the MMTS extension.

The tenders for the station redevelopment project, as part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. The works to be taken up as part of station upgradation includes the construction of Cover Over Platforms (COP), Facade Development and Station Building improvements among others.

