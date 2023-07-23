Daasarathi Krishnamacharya’s 99th birth anniversary celebrated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Commemorating Daasarathi Krishnamacharya’s 99th birth anniversary on Saturday, Dasarathi Jayanthi celebrations were held at Ravindra Bharathi by the Telangana Language and Culture Department. Dasarathi was a renowned Telugu poet, writer and also the recipient of the Sahitya Academy Award for his poetic work.

Tourism and Culture Minister Srinivas Goud along with Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC Goreti Venakanna, Mamidi Harikrishna, Director, Department of Language and Culture paid tributes to the legend.

Addressing the gathering, MLC Goreti Venakanna said it is our pride to have great writers and poets like Dasarathi Krishnamacharya. He expressed happiness about Ayachitam Nateshwara Sharma being presented with the award this year.

Minister Srinivas Goud said that since the formation of the State, all the Telangana revolutionaries and writers like C Narayanareddy, Kaloji Narayana Rao, and Chakali Ellamma among others have been awarded every year.

Srinivas recalled Dasarathi’s courage and how his writings instilled the spirit of revolution in people and added that the government is focusing on developing the Nizamabad jail where Dasarathi was imprisoned into a tourist spot.

Receiving the Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award, Ayachitam Nateshwara Sharma expressed his gratitude and remembered his parent's and teachers’ role in his success.

Famous lines written by the Dasarathi like ‘Naa Telangana Koti Ratanaala Veena’ (My Telangana is like the veena decked with one crore diamonds) were remembered and detailed discussion was held as to how Dasarathi Krishnamacharya's writings represent the authentic culture of Telangana in Telugu literature and his contributions to Telangana struggle.

HYDERABAD: Commemorating Daasarathi Krishnamacharya’s 99th birth anniversary on Saturday, Dasarathi Jayanthi celebrations were held at Ravindra Bharathi by the Telangana Language and Culture Department. Dasarathi was a renowned Telugu poet, writer and also the recipient of the Sahitya Academy Award for his poetic work. Tourism and Culture Minister Srinivas Goud along with Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC Goreti Venakanna, Mamidi Harikrishna, Director, Department of Language and Culture paid tributes to the legend. Addressing the gathering, MLC Goreti Venakanna said it is our pride to have great writers and poets like Dasarathi Krishnamacharya. He expressed happiness about Ayachitam Nateshwara Sharma being presented with the award this year. Minister Srinivas Goud said that since the formation of the State, all the Telangana revolutionaries and writers like C Narayanareddy, Kaloji Narayana Rao, and Chakali Ellamma among others have been awarded every year. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Srinivas recalled Dasarathi’s courage and how his writings instilled the spirit of revolution in people and added that the government is focusing on developing the Nizamabad jail where Dasarathi was imprisoned into a tourist spot. Receiving the Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award, Ayachitam Nateshwara Sharma expressed his gratitude and remembered his parent's and teachers’ role in his success. Famous lines written by the Dasarathi like ‘Naa Telangana Koti Ratanaala Veena’ (My Telangana is like the veena decked with one crore diamonds) were remembered and detailed discussion was held as to how Dasarathi Krishnamacharya's writings represent the authentic culture of Telangana in Telugu literature and his contributions to Telangana struggle.