150 ward offices in Hyderabad to get broadband connection

GHMC officials said that an amount of Rs 15.28 lakh has been earmarked for this project and the agency will be providing routers to all the locations.

Published: 29th July 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Broadband

Image for representational purpose only.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Ward Offices in the Greater Hyderabad limits lack widely available, affordable broadband internet access, the GHMC has now decided to provide 100 mbps broadband (unlimited) connections to all the 150 ward offices by next month for effective functioning of the ward administration systems.

Ward Offices in GHMC limits began functioning on June 16 to bring governance closer to the people where they can lodge their civic grievances like filling potholes, replacement of damaged or missing catch pits, removal of roadside silt, repairs to streetlights and many other works. Around 36 ward offices are located in the Charminar zone followed by Khairatabad and Secunderabad zones (27 each), L B Nagar (23), Kukatpally (22) and Serilingampally with 15 zones.

GHMC officials said that an amount of Rs 15.28 lakh has been earmarked for this project and the agency will be providing routers to all the locations. Few locations may change during the course of time and the agency has to provide connections as per the civic body’s request. It should be noted that no signal towers will be allowed in any of the GHMC premises.

