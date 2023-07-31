Prestige Group’s 5,000-unit township to be Hyderabad city’s biggest

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city is set to witness the development of the largest mega townships with the renowned Prestige Group investing Rs 5,000 crore to build nearly 5,000 apartments and villas in Rajendra Nagar. The ambitious project, known as the ‘Prestige City Hyderabad’, will encompass a range of housing options, including 1BHK, 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK configurations.

Strategically located by the PVNR Expressway and in close proximity to the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), the township marks Prestige Group’s City Project into Hyderabad following its successful launches in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Speaking to TNIE, Venkat K Narayana, CEO of Prestige Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the venture. “After Bengaluru and Mumbai, Hyderabad is performing well in the real estate sector. This has prompted us to develop Prestige City Hyderabad. We will launch this project in a couple of months,” he said.

Sprawling over an area of 64 acres, Prestige City Hyderabad will comprise 4,647 apartments spread across 13 towers, covering 9.5 million sq. ft, and 119 villas occupying 0.8 million sq. ft, he informed, adding that one of the highlights of the project is the addition of a retail mall within Prestige City Hyderabad, spanning one million sq. ft, offering a comprehensive range of amenities and conveniences to the residents.

Prestige Group is a prominent real estate player with a strong presence across major cities in India. Having completed 280 projects in 12 cities, the group stands as a testament to its expertise in diverse real estate segments, including residential, commercial, retail, leisure, and hospitality.

Currently, the Prestige Group is involved in eight projects in Hyderabad, located in areas like Nanakramguda, Khanapur, Hitec City, Kokapet, Shamshabad and Rajendra Nagar. Additionally, the group is also set to introduce a sprawling office space spanning 3 million sq. ft in Nanakramguda.

