Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana: Paper leak accused got answers from ChatGPT, gave to aspirants

Sources revealed that Ramesh purchased three question papers from Ravi Kishore, one of those arrested in the scam, and sold them to the aspirants for Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh each. 

Published: 01st June 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

ChatGPT, AI, Machine Learning

Image used for illustrative purposes only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: P Ramesh, a divisional engineer in the electricity department from Warangal, who was taken into custody by the SIT, reportedly made startling revelations about the TSPSC AE exam question paper leak. According to the remand report, he had struck a deal with 30-50 job aspirants. He allegedly bribed the invigilators and provided answers to the aspirants in the exam hall after getting answers to the questions from ChatGPT. 

Sources revealed that Ramesh purchased three question papers from Ravi Kishore, one of those arrested in the scam, and sold them to the aspirants for Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh each. 

According to sources, he set up a ‘control room’ using advanced technology to relay answers to the candidates on the electronic devices that were smuggled into the exam hall with the connivance of the invigilators. He received questions from the invigilators and supplied answers to the candidates.  

The remand report also said that Ramesh did a recce at some exam halls. Ramesh is said to be also the suspect in the murder of his wife.  The SIT is in the process of identifying the invigilators who were bribed by Ramesh and the candidates who bought question papers from him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ChatGPT TSPSC AE exam Paper leak
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp