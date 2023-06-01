Telangana: Paper leak accused got answers from ChatGPT, gave to aspirants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: P Ramesh, a divisional engineer in the electricity department from Warangal, who was taken into custody by the SIT, reportedly made startling revelations about the TSPSC AE exam question paper leak. According to the remand report, he had struck a deal with 30-50 job aspirants. He allegedly bribed the invigilators and provided answers to the aspirants in the exam hall after getting answers to the questions from ChatGPT.

Sources revealed that Ramesh purchased three question papers from Ravi Kishore, one of those arrested in the scam, and sold them to the aspirants for Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh each.

According to sources, he set up a ‘control room’ using advanced technology to relay answers to the candidates on the electronic devices that were smuggled into the exam hall with the connivance of the invigilators. He received questions from the invigilators and supplied answers to the candidates.

The remand report also said that Ramesh did a recce at some exam halls. Ramesh is said to be also the suspect in the murder of his wife. The SIT is in the process of identifying the invigilators who were bribed by Ramesh and the candidates who bought question papers from him.

