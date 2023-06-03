Italian rendezvous

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: PizzaExpress, the UK based brand, debuts in Hyderabad in style at First Floor, Inorbit Mall, Madhapur. Inspired by a trip to Italy, founder Peter Boizot opened the first PizzaExpress in Wardour Street, London in 1965. Today, there are 400+ restaurants across the globe, serving signature handcrafted gourmet pizzas. PizzaExpress was brought to India by Gourmet Investments Private Limited (GIPL), which is the F&B venture of Bharti Family office. The first PizzaExpress opened in India in the year 2012 in Colaba, Mumbai. Currently there are 18 restaurants across 6 cities in India. GIPL plans to open 100+ PizzaExpress stores over the next few years.

Ramit Bharti Mittal, Chairman GIPL on this occasion said, “We’re excited to bring PizzaExpress to the people of Hyderabad! PizzaExpress is not your typical casual dining restaurant. We strive to provide not just a wholesome wine & dine experience for true pizza lovers, but also give that perfect casual yet modern café and pizzeria vibe for people to hang out and chill with their friends, family and colleagues.”

PizzaExpress is known for its handcrafted gourmet pizzas, using the finest ingredients. It is available in two bases — the 1965 original traditional pizza with the ‘classic’ base and the thinner, crispier ‘Romana’ base inspired by pizzas from Rome. Other specialty products include signature Dough Balls served with a trio of dips & specialty pizzas like Calabrese — the rectangular pizza (invented by the Michelin Star Chef), Leggera — pizza under 600 calories & Calzone — the folded pizza.

During our lunch visit to the 86 seater outlet, located at the quaint corner facing the ever busy Durgam Cheruvu bridge, we were welcomed with zingy drinks — Yuzu Lemonade and Green Apple Mojito. The drinks were the perfect match not just for the sultry weather but for the first course as well — the Dough Balls served with a trio of dips consisting of pesto, garlic butter and salsa — matching the Italian flag. The balls had a nice bite and went well with the dips.

Next we went for their Spicy Grilled Chicken Pizza. The pizza had the classic base and tasted delicious. The ratio of the toppings with cheese was perfect, not overpowering each other. Next we had Piadina — a traditional Italian flatbread sandwich from their Grab & Go Fresh menu. We wrapped up our lunch with a dose of Chocolate Fudge Cake, which was moist and tasty.

Those of you who are a fan of authentic pizzas and are bored of the Indianised versions served at every other pizza outlet can give this one a try.

