GHMC introduces Citizen’s Charter 

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move to improve civic services, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced Citizen’s Charter, ensuring prompt attention to various grievances. According to the charter, actions such as filling potholes, replacing damaged or missing catchpits, removing accumulated roadside silt and repairing streetlights should be addressed within 24 hours. Additionally, issues like water stagnation and blockages in stormwater drains, and clearing construction and debris waste from roads must be resolved within 48 hours.

Starting from June 16, Ward Offices will be fully operational, and citizens can rely on the charter to ensure the timely resolution of their concerns. The GHMC proposed the charter to ensure prompt resolution of civic grievances in all 150 Ward Offices.

Under the charter, as many as 17 civic services will be provided at the Ward Level Offices, with specific time frames for each service. The Assistant Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers, Assistant Medical Officer of Health, Veterinary Field Assistants, Vikasam Resource Person and other officers will be responsible for adhering to the Citizen’s Charter.

The new ward office at Bagh Amberpet ready for inauguration

During an interactive session with ward-level officers of GHMC on the occasion of ‘Telangana Good Governance Day’ on Saturday last, the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao, announced the release of the Citizen’s Charter during the opening of the ward offices. The charter will outline the time allotted for addressing grievances and will be prominently displayed at all ward offices.

Job charts have been finalised for each staff member, and the Citizen’s Charter will establish prescribed deadlines for addressing each grievance. In case of unresolved, delayed or defaulted services by ward officers, the next level of senior officials such as Deputy Municipal Commissioners, Deputy Executive Engineers, Assistant Entomologists, Veterinary Officers and others will be contacted to address the grievances.

GHMC officials told TNIE that the time frames for various 17 civic grievances at ward offices have been finalised. Additionally, services such as issuing pet dog licences (seven days), identity cards for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens (Aasara and Vikasam) (15 days), and establishment and maintenance of public toilets (one month) will be handled within the specified time frames.

If grievances are not resolved within the prescribed time frame, higher officials will be contacted to address the issues, officials added.

