Cabbies boycott trips to and fro RGIA, demand higher fare

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drivers associated with various cab aggregator companies in Hyderabad, as part of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union’s (TGPWU) campaign called #LowFareNoAir, have been refusing trips to and from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for the past six days. The campaign aims to highlight the living costs involved in providing cab services and seeks to address the drivers’ demands.

“The campaign will go on till our demands are met,” TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin told TNIE.

Along with a video of customers waiting outside the RGIA on Twitter, the TGPWU said, “We want to apologise to all our customers from the bottom of our hearts. The TGPWU is running a campaign for the last five days in Hyderabad, called #LowFareNoAir, to make all cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber, understand the living cost involved in running a service.”

Approximately 5,000 drivers are participating in the campaign, expressing concerns over the cost of trips to the airport. Depending on the pickup location, these trips can range from Rs 300 to Rs 600, with cab aggregator companies charging a 30 per cent commission. The union argues that the current remuneration is insufficient for survival and is demanding Rs 1,200 for a trip of 25-30 km and Rs 1,700 for a trip of 45-50 km.

The issue of trips to and from the airport has been a longstanding concern for cab drivers. One of their demands is the provision of civic amenities for drivers at the Hyderabad International Airport. “Drivers often have to wait at the airport for four to five hours, without any waiting shed or access to drinking water. Considering the hot summers, it becomes challenging for drivers to keep the AC running for an extended period,” Salauddin pointed out. He further highlighted that TGPWU’s request for an Annapurna Canteen, catering to the needs of drivers, has not yet been addressed.

Salauddin apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the ongoing strike but stressed, “This is a fight for our survival. We want cab aggregator companies as well as customers to understand our pain.”

