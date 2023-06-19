HMDA to take up restoration work of 120-year-old Victoria Memorial Home

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The historic Victoria Memorial Home, which is a more than 120-year-old building located in Saroornagar, is set to undergo restoration by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore. The building, which currently houses a residential high school and an orphanage, is in a dilapidated condition. As per the HMDA officials, it will be restored to its original glory within a year.

The building, constructed in 1904, is a Grade II-B heritage structure and requires extensive repair and restoration. The restoration plan, prepared by M/s Kshetra Architect, includes addressing seepage and dampness issues, consolidating damaged lime plaster, restoring missing architectural elements and repairing the damaged sections of the building. A

Additionally, the repair of electric lines and plumbing will be carried out. Of the total budget, Rs 4 crore will be contributed by SCDD (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Department) and Victoria Memorial Home, while HMDA will provide another Rs 8 crore. The restoration work will be assigned to an agency experienced in restoring heritage structures, officials said.

Opened in 1905

Spanning over 70 acres, the campus is located close to the Victoria Memorial Metro Station. The building has a total floor area of 7,676 sq. metres and the first-floor area of 1,250 sq. metres.

Grade II-B heritage

The building, constructed in 1904, is a Grade II-B heritage structure and requires extensive repair and restoration. The orphanage opened officially in February 1905 and in January 1953, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited the place

