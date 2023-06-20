California pistachio tart with allam chutney jam

By Express News Service

Portions 10

Ingredients: For the tart

California Pistachio ¾ cup| Flour 1 cup| Butter ¾ cup| Caster Sugar 1 tbsp| Salt ½ tsp

For the goat cheese cremeaux

Goat Cheese 1 cup| Whipping cream ½ cup | Lemon juice ½ tsp | Salt ½ tsp| Crushed pepper ½ tsp

For the allam chutney

Ginger – shredded ½ cup | Red chilli powder 1 tsp | Mustard seed ½ tsp | Oil ½ tbsp| Tamarind extract 1 tbsp| Jaggery granules 1 tbsp |Salt ½ tspn

Method For the tart

● Grind the pistachio into a coarse powder. Mix together the flour and rub in the butter.

● Once a sandy texture is formed add in the caster sugar, and salt and sprinkle some water to form a stiff yet homogenous dough.

● Rest the dough in a refrigerator for 30 mins.

● Once firm, sheet the dough to a 2mm thickness and line it into tart moulds.

● Bake at 160 C for 7-8 mins. Once done, cool and store in an airtight container for further use.

For the goat cheese cremeaux

● Place the goat cheese in a bowl and cream well with the back of a spoon till soft.

● In a separate bowl, whip the cream with lemon juice, salt and crushed pepper till soft peaks start

appearing.

● Gently fold into the softened got cheese and store in a refrigerator for further use.

For the allam chutney

● In a pan, boil half a litre of water and add the shredded ginger. Boil for 30 secs, discard the water and reserve the ginger.

● In the pan, heat the oil and add the mustard seeds. Once the seeds crackle, add in the boiled ginger and chilli powder and saute on low heat for 30 secs.

● Add in the jaggery granules, once it melts add in the tamarind extract and salt.

● Cook on very low heat for approx 5-6 mins or until the consistency is thick and sticky like a jam.

● Remove from flame and cool for further use.

● For the final dish, pipe the goat cheese cremeaux into the pistachio tart and top with allam chutney.

— By Shivneet Pohoja, Executive Chef at ITC Kohenur

