California pistachio tart with allam chutney jam

A must-try dish, the California pistachio tart with allam chutney jam.

Published: 20th June 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Portions 10
Ingredients: For the tart
California Pistachio   ¾ cup| Flour 1 cup| Butter ¾ cup| Caster Sugar 1 tbsp| Salt   ½ tsp
For the goat cheese cremeaux
Goat Cheese   1 cup| Whipping cream ½ cup | Lemon juice ½ tsp | Salt  ½ tsp| Crushed pepper  ½ tsp  
For the allam chutney
Ginger – shredded ½ cup | Red chilli powder 1 tsp | Mustard seed ½ tsp | Oil  ½ tbsp| Tamarind extract  1 tbsp| Jaggery granules 1 tbsp  |Salt ½ tspn

Method For the tart

●  Grind the pistachio into a coarse powder. Mix together the flour and rub in the butter.
●  Once a sandy texture is formed add in the caster sugar, and salt and sprinkle some water to form a stiff yet homogenous dough.
●  Rest the dough in a refrigerator for 30 mins.
●  Once firm, sheet the dough to a 2mm thickness and line it into tart moulds.
●  Bake at 160 C for 7-8 mins. Once done, cool and store in an airtight container for further use.

For the goat cheese cremeaux

●  Place the goat cheese in a bowl and cream well with the back of a spoon till soft.
●  In a separate bowl, whip the cream with lemon juice, salt and crushed pepper till soft peaks start 
appearing.
●  Gently fold into the softened got cheese and store in a refrigerator for further use.

For the allam chutney

●  In a pan, boil half a litre of water and add the shredded ginger. Boil for 30 secs, discard the water and reserve the ginger.
●  In the pan, heat the oil and add the mustard seeds. Once the seeds crackle, add in the boiled ginger and chilli powder and saute on low heat for 30 secs.
●  Add in the jaggery granules, once it melts add in the tamarind extract and salt.
●  Cook on very low heat for approx 5-6 mins or until the consistency is thick and sticky like a jam.
●  Remove from flame and cool for further use.
● For the final dish, pipe the goat cheese cremeaux into the pistachio tart and top with allam chutney.

— By Shivneet Pohoja, Executive Chef at ITC Kohenur

