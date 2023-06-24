Tangy world of pickles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian cuisine is renowned for its rich flavours and diverse culinary traditions. Among the multitude of culinary delights that India has to offer, pickles hold a special place — an integral part of meals and have been enjoyed for centuries. Bursting with tangy, spicy, and sometimes sweet flavours, pickles add a zesty twist to any dish. Experts share easy-to-make recipes to try at home.

Drumstick Pickle

(Sahajan ki Phali ka Achaar)

Quantity: 350 Grams

Ingredients:

Drumstick: 250 grams | Mustard oil: 100 ml |Oil: 50 ml | Red chili powder: 30 grams | Kasundi mustard: 30 grams | Salt: 15 grams | Fenugreek seeds: 5 grams | Ginger: 25 grams | Garlic: 25 grams

Method:

● Peel the drumstick and boil it with salt until tender.

● In a separate pan, heat the oil over low flame.

● Add red chili powder, Kasundi mustard, salt, fenugreek seeds, ginger, and garlic to the heated oil. Sauté the mixture on low flame for about 2 minutes, until the spices release their aroma.

● Drain the boiled drumstick and add it to the pan with the spice mixture. Mix well to coat the drumstick evenly with the spices.

● Continue to sauté the drumstick in the pan for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it is well coated and the flavours are infused.

● Remove the pan from heat and allow the drumstick pickle to cool completely.

● Transfer the cooled pickle to an airtight container and let it sit for 2 days, allowing the flavours to further develop.

● Once the pickle has matured for 2 days, it is ready to be served.

● Serve the drumstick pickle as desired, with rice, roti, or any other accompaniment of your choice.

— By Sanjay Rawat, Executive Chef, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel

Chicken Pickle

Ingredients

Chicken small dice - 1kg | Turmeric-3gm | Salt-15gm| Degi chilli powder-100gms| Red chilli paste (boiled)-150gms| Ginger garlic paste-50gms

Whole jeera- 30gms| Whole mustard-5 gms| Whole methi seeds-10gms

Pealed garlic-150gms| Oil-1kg| Vinegar-50gms| Hing powder-5gms

Method

● Take a pan then add oil in it when oil gets heated add marinated chicken (turmeric + salt+ degi chilli powder) and let it be cooked untill it gets hard crispy and well cooked and take it out

● Then in the same oil add pealed garic and fry it untill it gets golden brown and then add ginger garlic paste and fry it untill the raw smell goes out and then add red chilli paste and mix it and then add degi chilli powder,salt,hing powder and masala powder ( dry roast methi seeds,mustard,jeera ) mix it

● Then add chicken and turn off the flame and let it cool down

● Then finally add vinegar and keep it in air tight container



—By Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director of Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Narangi Gajar aur Mirch ka Achaar

Ingredients

Green chili- 1000 Gms | Mustard oil – 150ml| Vinegar – 40ml| Fennel seeds - 3 table spoon | Carrot 300gms | Black mustard seeds- 3 table spoon

|Salt- to taste| Fenugreek seeds- 3 table spoon| Cumin seeds- 2 table spoon | Turmeric powder- 2 tsp| Asafetida - 1 tsp| Nagpur orange peel – 300 Gms



Method

● Start with rinsing the green chilies first for preparing the pickle. Now take one chili and cut off the stalk in small chunks.

● Blanch orange peel in hot water with a pinch of sugar ,repeat the same for 3 to 4 times and keep a side to cool.

● Roast the whole spices and grind

● Sauté these spices on low-medium flame for a while. Roast the spices until moisture evaporates.

● After this, place the roasted spices in a mixer jar and ground them coarsely.

● Mix 4 tsp mustard oil in chopped chilies & carrots and add white vinegar to it. Along with this, add ground spices, salt, turmeric powder and asafetida. mix in orange peel to it and let it rest for 24 hours

— By Chef Shakeel, Kangan, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

HYDERABAD: Indian cuisine is renowned for its rich flavours and diverse culinary traditions. Among the multitude of culinary delights that India has to offer, pickles hold a special place — an integral part of meals and have been enjoyed for centuries. Bursting with tangy, spicy, and sometimes sweet flavours, pickles add a zesty twist to any dish. Experts share easy-to-make recipes to try at home. Drumstick Pickle (Sahajan ki Phali ka Achaar) Quantity: 350 Grams Ingredients: Drumstick: 250 grams | Mustard oil: 100 ml |Oil: 50 ml | Red chili powder: 30 grams | Kasundi mustard: 30 grams | Salt: 15 grams | Fenugreek seeds: 5 grams | Ginger: 25 grams | Garlic: 25 gramsgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Method: ● Peel the drumstick and boil it with salt until tender. ● In a separate pan, heat the oil over low flame. ● Add red chili powder, Kasundi mustard, salt, fenugreek seeds, ginger, and garlic to the heated oil. Sauté the mixture on low flame for about 2 minutes, until the spices release their aroma. ● Drain the boiled drumstick and add it to the pan with the spice mixture. Mix well to coat the drumstick evenly with the spices. ● Continue to sauté the drumstick in the pan for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it is well coated and the flavours are infused. ● Remove the pan from heat and allow the drumstick pickle to cool completely. ● Transfer the cooled pickle to an airtight container and let it sit for 2 days, allowing the flavours to further develop. ● Once the pickle has matured for 2 days, it is ready to be served. ● Serve the drumstick pickle as desired, with rice, roti, or any other accompaniment of your choice. — By Sanjay Rawat, Executive Chef, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Chicken Pickle Ingredients Chicken small dice - 1kg | Turmeric-3gm | Salt-15gm| Degi chilli powder-100gms| Red chilli paste (boiled)-150gms| Ginger garlic paste-50gms Whole jeera- 30gms| Whole mustard-5 gms| Whole methi seeds-10gms Pealed garlic-150gms| Oil-1kg| Vinegar-50gms| Hing powder-5gms Method ● Take a pan then add oil in it when oil gets heated add marinated chicken (turmeric + salt+ degi chilli powder) and let it be cooked untill it gets hard crispy and well cooked and take it out ● Then in the same oil add pealed garic and fry it untill it gets golden brown and then add ginger garlic paste and fry it untill the raw smell goes out and then add red chilli paste and mix it and then add degi chilli powder,salt,hing powder and masala powder ( dry roast methi seeds,mustard,jeera ) mix it ● Then add chicken and turn off the flame and let it cool down ● Then finally add vinegar and keep it in air tight container —By Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director of Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre Narangi Gajar aur Mirch ka Achaar Ingredients Green chili- 1000 Gms | Mustard oil – 150ml| Vinegar – 40ml| Fennel seeds - 3 table spoon | Carrot 300gms | Black mustard seeds- 3 table spoon |Salt- to taste| Fenugreek seeds- 3 table spoon| Cumin seeds- 2 table spoon | Turmeric powder- 2 tsp| Asafetida - 1 tsp| Nagpur orange peel – 300 Gms Method ● Start with rinsing the green chilies first for preparing the pickle. Now take one chili and cut off the stalk in small chunks. ● Blanch orange peel in hot water with a pinch of sugar ,repeat the same for 3 to 4 times and keep a side to cool. ● Roast the whole spices and grind ● Sauté these spices on low-medium flame for a while. Roast the spices until moisture evaporates. ● After this, place the roasted spices in a mixer jar and ground them coarsely. ● Mix 4 tsp mustard oil in chopped chilies & carrots and add white vinegar to it. Along with this, add ground spices, salt, turmeric powder and asafetida. mix in orange peel to it and let it rest for 24 hours — By Chef Shakeel, Kangan, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace