Meet Bhargavi Swami from Hyderabad and her many shades of passion

Motivated to erase the need to study history, Vishwakarma embarks on a journey filled with lessons, relationships, and unexpected encounters.

Published: 29th June 2023 08:39 AM

 Bhargavi Swami

 Bhargavi Swami

By Raunak Kumar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Our aspirations often lead us to diverse paths in the short span of our existence. We yearn to be entrepreneurs, podcasters, content creators, and authors seeking fulfillment in various creative pursuits. CE speaks with Bhargavi Swami, who defies conventional limitations and embraces all of the above: authorship, entrepreneurship, podcasting, and content creation.

Sharing her journey, Bhargavi said, “I had numerous passions while growing up, particularly in writing and poetry. Back then, pursuing multiple interests simultaneously was uncommon. However, I embraced the idea of exploring every passion and seeing where it would lead. This marked the beginning of my creative journey and opened doors to diverse paths in life.”

When CE asked how she juggles multiple roles and excels in each profession, she said, “I think it’s very easy to say I’m a multitasker, but it’s very difficult to give 100% and do quality work in every single task. You have to find the right time for you to create those pieces. I make sure every single thing I do gets its maximum attention for a period of time; only then am I able to achieve full-fledged success.” Bhargavi has recently launched her debut fiction book, a part of a four-part series in the genre of children’s fiction, The World of Vishwakarma, Hack into the Past.

Elaborating on her inspiration behind the book, she said, “As a fan of the series genre during my childhood, I yearned for ongoing adventures and desired to create a book series with a complete storyline spanning multiple books. This aspiration led to the birth of the idea for The World of Vishwakarma. My writing process revolves around being an audience first and the book received an overwhelming response upon release. One ten-year-old reader called it a page-turner, unable to sleep until finishing it. Hearing such feedback from a young reader affirmed the impact of my work.”

Providing a glimpse into the book, Bhargavi said, “Vishwakarma, a 12-year-old boy with a passion for science and math, despises history. Having a history teacher as mother becomes a daily struggle as he faces constant criticism for his performance. One day, while exploring, he accidentally discovers a time-travel pathway. Transported to a historical era, he encounters legendary figures from his textbooks. Returning to the present, he realises he has the unique ability to change history. Motivated to erase the need to study history, Vishwakarma embarks on a journey filled with lessons, relationships, and unexpected encounters. The book concludes with a cliff-hanger, leaving readers eager for the next installment.”

When CE asked how she maintained the historical accuracy in the fiction book while dabbling with time travel, she explained, “Maintaining historical accuracy in a fiction book is a challenge for authors. I respected the legendary ones and portrayed them faithfully. Although I added elements of fun and depicted the world as it could have been, I carefully selected scenarios that, while based on real-life, were not much recorded in history. I combined extensive historical research, consultations with professors, and exploration of time travel theories to present a fictional plot grounded in accurate historical facts.”

Interestingly, the author hasn’t fully planned the future stories in her head, and each book will take Vishwakarma to a different era of history. “Motivations evolve, connections deepen, and unexpected twists await. From Indian history to global events, the series promises an intricately woven narrative that leaves readers eager for more,” she signs off.

