Talasani assures proper arrangements for Bonalu festival

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All arrangements will be made for the smooth conduct of the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad and Old City on July 16, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a review meeting with officials of various departments on the arrangements being made at Salarjung Museum, he said that all the arrangements were being made by the State government to celebrate the Bonalu festival in a grand manner.

He said that the government has sanctioned Rs 15 crore to provide financial assistance to various Mahankali temples across the city. Telangana is the only State that provides financial assistance to private temples, he added.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has declared Bonalu as a State festival only after the formation of Telangana, and since then the government has been making all the arrangements and organising it grandly, Srinivas Yadav mentioned.

He said that if any developmental works are pending like road repairs, water and sewerage lines and others, the authorities should take steps to complete it by July 13. The officials were directed to remove garbage from the temple surroundings and roads.

Similarly, additional sanitation staff will be pressed for continuous sanitation maintenance, the minister said.

