Home Cities Hyderabad

G20 meet: Second meet in Hyderabad to focus on financial inclusion

Hyderabad to host knowledge exchange programme ahead of the second GPFI meeting

Published: 04th March 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

G20

For representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The second meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), under the G20 India Presidency, will take place in Hyderabad on March 6 and 7. Ahead of the meeting, the city will also host a Knowledge and Experience Exchange Programme for the emerging economies of the Global South.

On March 6, 2023, a GPFI symposium on ‘digital innovations in payments and remittances’ will be conducted for both G20 and non-G20 countries. The GPFI Working Group of the G20 Finance Track is a comprehensive platform for all G20 countries, interested non-G20 countries, and relevant stakeholders to improve financial inclusion worldwide.

During the GPFI meeting, discussions are expected to progress on important deliverables for the year, including those on Digital Financial Inclusion, SME Finance, and the development of the Financial Inclusion Action Plan 2023. This action plan will guide the financial inclusion work for 2024-26.

The Knowledge and Experience Exchange Programme is expected to see participation from Ministry of Finance and Central Bank representatives from various countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Jordan, Malawi, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, and regional organisations such as the Asian Development Bank, the African Union Commission, the African Continental Free Trade Area, the Arab Monetary Fund, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Gates Foundation, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, and Smart Africa.

Experts from India, including the Ministry of Finance, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India, and Unique Identification Authority of India, will share their experiences and knowledge on transforming the financial inclusion landscape by leveraging DPIs.

This exchange programme will also allow non-G20 EMEs to share their priorities, ideas, and aspirations for advancing financial inclusion, which will be beneficial for the G20 as it works towards developing a Financial Inclusion Action Plan (FIAP) for 2024-26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 meet Financial Inclusion
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp