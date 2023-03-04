SCCL to mine 750 lakh tonnes of coal in 2023-24

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has announced an ambitious target of producing 750 lakh tonnes of coal in the upcoming financial year (2023-24). To achieve this goal, the company’s chairman and MD, N Sridhar, revealed that an additional 134 lakh tonnes of coal would be produced from five new mines.

At a meeting held at Singareni Bhawan in Hyderabad, Sridhar reviewed the upcoming projects. The company aims to produce at least 60 lakh tonnes of coal from the Naini coal block in Odisha, 30 lakh tonnes from VK OC in Kothagudem, 4 lakh tonnes from Goleti OC in Bellampally, 10 lakh tonnes from JK OC mine in Yellandu, and 30 lakh tonnes from Ramagundam coal mine.

