Home Cities Hyderabad

SCCL to mine 750 lakh tonnes of coal in 2023-24

At a meeting held at Singareni Bhawan in Hyderabad, Sridhar reviewed the upcoming projects.

Published: 04th March 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has announced an ambitious target of producing 750 lakh tonnes of coal in the upcoming financial year (2023-24). To achieve this goal, the company’s chairman and MD, N Sridhar, revealed that an additional 134 lakh tonnes of coal would be produced from five new mines.

At a meeting held at Singareni Bhawan in Hyderabad, Sridhar reviewed the upcoming projects. The company aims to produce at least 60 lakh tonnes of coal from the Naini coal block in Odisha, 30 lakh tonnes from VK OC in Kothagudem, 4 lakh tonnes from Goleti OC in Bellampally, 10 lakh tonnes from JK OC mine in Yellandu, and 30 lakh tonnes from Ramagundam coal mine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCCL coal
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp