Comply with rules or face action, GHMC tells BWGs 

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a notice to Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) within its jurisdiction, directing them to comply with Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 by handing over their waste to M/S Hyderabad Integrated MSW Limited (HIMSW), the only authorised waste collector for MSW and residual waste.

The notice applies to buildings occupied by Central and State government departments, private companies, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, colleges, universities, other educational institutions, hostels, hotels, commercial establishments, markets, places of worship, stadia, and sports complexes with an average waste generation rate exceeding 100 kg per day.

The notice clarifies that failure to comply with the rules will result in action being taken against BWGs. It also mentions that user charges for the financial year 2022-23 are `2.90 per kg for collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of the waste. BWGs who transport their MSW to HIMSW’s treatment and disposal facility at Jawaharnagar will pay only Rs 1.16 per kg of MSW as the user charge.

Re Collect: Segregation at source

However, the majority of BWGs are not segregating their garbage and are instead handing it over to auto tippers without proper handling. To address this issue, HIMSW has launched a new waste collection service called Re Collect. This service uses IoT-enabled smart fleet vehicles to collect wet and dry waste separately, with a command control centre monitoring regular and on-demand pick-up services.

Re Collect also offers recyclables purchase services to incentivise waste segregation at source. HIMSW is conducting various awareness activities on waste reduction and source segregation for stakeholders and GHMC officials, and the service is expected to create awareness among the public about the importance of waste segregation.

As per SWM Rules 2016, BWGs in partnership with the civic body must ensure the segregation of waste at source, facilitate the collection of segregated waste in separate streams, and hand over recyclable material to either authorized waste pickers or recyclers. Biodegradable waste should be processed, treated, and disposed of through composting or bio-methanation within the premises as far as possible.

