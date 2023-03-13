Home Cities Hyderabad

16 hurt in another stray dog attack

On Saturday, a stray dog reportedly attacked as many as 16 people, including a child, at Vinayaka Nagar in Balanagar here.

Frequent stray dog attacks on children have created a dangerous situation. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just as the heart-wrenching incident of a five-year-old toddler being mauled to death by a pack of ferocious stray dogs in Amberpet began to die down, another stray dog-bite incident took place in Balanagar. On Saturday, a stray dog reportedly attacked as many as 16 people, including a child, at Vinayaka Nagar in Balanagar here.

Locals said the street dog attacked people who were passing through the road at night and bit them, resulting in four persons being seriously injured, including a three-year-old child.  In response to complaints from local residents, the veterinary team from the Kukatpally zone, along with dog catchers, rushed to the spot and, after two hours of searching, finally caught the street dog. Despite the recent incident, the GHMC has been criticised for not prioritising the capture of stray dogs.

