Indira Park-VST bridge to be ready in 3 months

Estimated to cost about Rs 426 cr, the steel bridge is a 4-lane corridor aimed at solving traffic issues

Published: 13th March 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Workers set up the steel bridge in Hyderabad on Sunday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Construction work on Hyderabad’s 2.62-km-long steel bridge, spanning from Indira Park to VST Main Road, is progressing rapidly. The bridge is expected to be ready within the next three months. The steel bridge is designed to alleviate traffic congestion at Indira Park, Ashok Nagar, RTC X Roads, VST Junction, Musheerabad, and Azamabad.

The project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 426 crore, is a four-lane elevated corridor passing through NTR Stadium, Ashok Nagar X Road junction, RTC X Road, and VST Junction. In addition, a three-lane independent bidirectional flyover of 850 metres at the second level from Ramnagar towards Baghlingampally direction at VST, costing Rs 76 crore, will be taken up in the next phase.

Recently, Municipal Administration and Urban Development  Minister KT Rama Rao conducted a surprise inspection of the steel bridge project, which is being developed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

Earlier, the construction work was delayed due to the non-shifting of underground utilities and the acquisition of a few properties. After resolving these issues last year, progress on the steel bridge flyover project has picked up. GHMC officials said the objective of the steel bridge flyover is to enable faster construction compared to conventional flyovers. The structure is being built with a steel pier, steel pier cap, and steel girder cast in situ.

The road leading from Katta Maisamma Temple, Lower Tank Bund, to Hindi Mahavidyalaya is a crucial connecting road, along with other existing major road networks in the city. The road has faced problems associated with inadequate carriageway width, lack of footpaths and traffic management, and lack of an efficient mass transport system, resulting in increased pressure on the existing road network. The steel bridge flyover was proposed to cope with the future traffic demand.

Another flyover to come up

