Home Cities Hyderabad

Translations of ‘Raindrop in the Drought’ launched in Hyderabad

The guests, through their speeches and inspiring stories, encouraged women to stand up for themselves and seek help in times of struggles.

Published: 16th March 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, in collaboration with Shaheen Women Resources and Welfare Association, released Urdu and Telugu translations of the comic book Raindrop in the Drought: Godavari Dange at Urdu Ghar, Moghalpura.

The protagonist of the book, Godavari Dange is a grassroots leader and agro-entrepreneur from Osmanabad,  Maharashtra. She works in the field of climate-resilient agriculture and has helped develop and spread the one-acre farming model in association with Swayam Shikshan Prayog. She is the Secretary of Sakhi Federation in Maharashtra and the Director of Vijaya Lakshmi Farmer Producer Company.

The book, written by Reetika Revathy Subramanian and illustrated by Maitri Dore, is based on Godavari Dange’s story and was developed as part of ‘Movements and Moments - Feminist Generations’, an initiative of Goethe-Institut Indonesien. The book was published in English, Marathi and Hindi languages in 2021 and was also presented at Hyderabad Literary Festival, 2023.

A gathering of more than 150 girls was addressed by Asha Latha, a social activist, who talked about the struggle of women in Maharashtra, specifically widows of farmers who died by suicides. The other guests were Amita Desai, Executive Director, Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad; Jameela Nishat,Chief Functionary of Shaheen Foundation and Urdu translator and Sharayu Gureye, Telugu translator of the book.

The guests, through their speeches and inspiring stories, encouraged women to stand up for themselves and seek help in times of struggles. The audience sang Hum Honge Kamyab and heard the story of Godavari Dange digitally.The writer of the book, Reetika Revathy Subramanian is a journalist from Mumbai. Maitri Dore is an architect and an illustrator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raindrop in the Drought Hyderabad
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp