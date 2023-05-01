Abandoned fishing nets haunt Hyderabad lakes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fishing nets and gear that are abandoned by fishermen are creating ecological damage to marine ecosystems as well as economic loss to the fisherman community. The impact of these abandoned nets and gears has now become a global issue and is noted as one of the silent killers of our oceans, primarily because the nets trap many marine species including turtles, sharks, whales, dolphins, and Dugongs which mostly go unnoticed and unrecorded.

As their movement is restricted many suffer due to suffocation. Such abandoned nets and gear are estimated to account for 10% of all marine litter.

“Even in urban cities like Hyderabad where fishing is extensive in local lakes and water bodies, the impact of abandoned nets is massive,” says founder and president of Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS), Pradeep Nair.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “In lakes like Osman Sagar, Himayath Sagar and Ameenpur, the fishermen use gill nets which are locally called Tangus net, made from Manja-like material and are readily available in markets like Begum Bazar. These nets will be tied across the lake from one tree to another to collect fish. But most often, they are not removed after collection. Snakes and fishes which come across these nets get trapped in huge numbers and eventually die. Migratory birds like Flamingos, Larks, Pipettes, and Marsh Harriers which get attracted by insects also get struck and severely injured.”

In order to mitigate the effects of such nets, AWCS took up an initiative to benefit both the marine ecosystem and also the community. Apart from conducting cleanup drives and educating fishermen about the dangers of abandoned nets and better management of fishing nets, the organisation will also be providing incentives to the fishermen for recycling the collected nets.

Pradeep said that as the nets are made of plastic material and nylon, they can be used to make carpets and school bags and as a pilot project, they are planning to make pigeon nets for the apartments, which can be made easily. He said that earlier they had even submitted letters to water board authorities and Gandipet municipal authorities to address the issue. He said that they are now working with the fishermen communities in Ongole and Prakasam districts.

The organisation also plays an active part in raising awareness against the use of Manja which is most often used for flying kites and saves a huge number of birds that get trapped in these nylon threads and die.

