Funds crunch pauses GHMC’s link road project

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed 50 Missing Links/Slip Roads in Greater Hyderabad limits have been put in cold storage as the State government has no funds to implement them.

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) finalised 50 Link Roads out of the identified 104 and even floated tenders in different packages for Rs 1,000-1,500 crore last year but due to paucity of funds, the project is yet to be taken up.

The State government accorded administrative sanction for Rs 2,410 crore for Phase-III to extend the missing, development and improvement road project for 114 out of which 104 roads are identified in GHMC limits. The State government initially permitted to take up on priority 50 roads at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore. The project was proposed to be funded by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). It is learnt that financial institutions did not show interest in providing a term loan for the project.

Last year, the HRDCL initiated the construction of 50 missing links/link roads in five packages under Phase III and floated tenders. Package-I covers seven roads costing Rs 203.34 crore, Package-II (10 link roads, Rs 237 crore), Phase-III (13 slip roads, Rs 293.55 crore), Package-IV (11 missing roads, Rs 213.24 crore) and Package-V (nine link roads, Rs 105 crore).

The HRDCL has been given the task to develop missing link roads in all four directions of the city to improve the connectivity, and road network and to decongest traffic on main roads. The State government is developing corridors in a bid to improve the transport systems in Hyderabad. These link roads will help ease traffic congestion on major corridors by acting as alternative distributors or parallel routes.

