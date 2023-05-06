Home Cities Hyderabad

Funds crunch pauses GHMC’s link road project

The State government is developing corridors in a bid to improve the transport systems in Hyderabad.

Published: 06th May 2023 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed 50 Missing Links/Slip Roads in Greater Hyderabad limits have been put in cold storage as the State government has no funds to implement them.

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) finalised 50 Link Roads out of the identified 104  and even floated tenders in different packages for Rs 1,000-1,500 crore last year but due to paucity of funds, the project is yet to be taken up.  

The State government accorded administrative sanction for Rs 2,410 crore for Phase-III to extend the missing, development and improvement road project for 114 out of which 104 roads are identified in GHMC limits. The State government initially permitted to take up on priority 50 roads at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore. The project was proposed to be funded by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). It is learnt that financial institutions did not show interest in providing a term loan for the project.

Last year, the HRDCL initiated the construction of 50 missing links/link roads in five packages under Phase III and floated tenders.  Package-I covers seven roads costing Rs 203.34 crore, Package-II (10 link roads, Rs 237 crore), Phase-III (13 slip roads, Rs 293.55 crore), Package-IV (11 missing roads, Rs 213.24 crore) and Package-V (nine link roads, Rs 105 crore).

The HRDCL has been given the task to develop missing link roads in all four directions of the city to improve the connectivity, and road network and to decongest traffic on main roads. The State government is developing corridors in a bid to improve the transport systems in Hyderabad. These link roads will help ease traffic congestion on major corridors by acting as alternative distributors or parallel routes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad limits HRDCL
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp