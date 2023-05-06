South Central Railway completes record electrification of rail line 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) has registered its best-ever performance in the electrification of its network during 2022-23. The zone has completed 1,017 route kilometers (RKM) of railway electrification in FY 2022-23, which is an all-time record in the history of the zone.

The achievement is also the second highest RKM of electrification done by any zone across Indian Railways during the period. Indian Railways has accorded special focus to electrification of its network. Out of the total electrification of 1017 RKMs, 286.4 RKMs fall under Telangana, 133.7 RKMs under Andhra Pradesh, 546 RKMs under Maharashtra and 50.8 RKMs in the Karnataka jurisdiction of SCR.

Electrification of railway lines on such huge magnitude has also led to availability of continuous electrified rail connectivity between Secunderabad/ Hyderabad to Bengaluru as well Chennai, operation of first electrified train in sections like Bhadrachalam - Sattupalli in Telangana, Dharmavaram - Pakala in Andhra Pradesh and Aurangabad to Dinagaon in Maharashtra among others.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR stated that the pace with which the electrification works have been carried out has not only helped in achieving record electrification but has also earned recognition at the national level. He said that the major portion of the SCR network is now electrified and the zone is progressing swiftly towards achieving 100 percent electrification of its existing broad gauge lines in its jurisdiction.

