Home Cities Hyderabad

South Central Railway completes record electrification of rail line 

The achievement is also the second highest RKM of electrification done by any zone across Indian Railways during the period.

Published: 06th May 2023 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

railway electrification

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) has registered its best-ever performance in the electrification of its network during 2022-23. The zone has completed 1,017 route kilometers (RKM) of railway electrification in FY 2022-23, which is an all-time record in the history of the zone.

The achievement is also the second highest RKM of electrification done by any zone across Indian Railways during the period. Indian Railways has accorded special focus to electrification of its network. Out of the total electrification of 1017 RKMs, 286.4 RKMs fall under Telangana, 133.7 RKMs under Andhra Pradesh, 546 RKMs under Maharashtra and 50.8 RKMs in the Karnataka jurisdiction of SCR.

Electrification of railway lines on such huge magnitude has also led to availability of continuous electrified rail connectivity between Secunderabad/ Hyderabad to Bengaluru as well Chennai, operation of first electrified train in sections like Bhadrachalam - Sattupalli in Telangana, Dharmavaram - Pakala in Andhra Pradesh and Aurangabad to Dinagaon in Maharashtra among others.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR stated that the pace with which the electrification works have been carried out has not only helped in achieving record electrification but has also earned recognition at the national level. He said that the major portion of the SCR network is now electrified and the zone is progressing swiftly towards achieving 100 percent electrification of its existing broad gauge lines in its jurisdiction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway railway electrification
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp