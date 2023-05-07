Home Cities Hyderabad

CV Anand chairs meeting with top officers to review Safe City Project in Hyderabad

The meeting also reviewed the current status of buildings designated to house the new Bharosa centres of tri-commissionerates.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Safe City project, a coordination meeting was convened by the City Commissioner, who serves as the nodal officer. The meeting focused on various upcoming and pending issues, including connectivity problems in CCTV networks, procurement of equipment for FSL labs, and the establishment of Center for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEWs).

Commissioners DS Chauhan and Stephen Raveendra, Women Safety ADGP Shika Goel, officials from Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS), and GHMC were present during the meeting. Each participant shared the challenges and advantages associated with the decisions under discussion.

Commissioner CV Anand announced that 26 CDEWs would be operational by the end of May. Other key priorities discussed included resolving connectivity issues in CCTV networks, procuring equipment for FSL labs and ensuring their readiness by August of this year, managing and addressing Dial 100 calls related to women and children in distress with trained personnel, and providing training and deploying volunteers to operate pelican signals.

The meeting also reviewed the current status of buildings designated to house the new Bharosa centres of tri-commissionerates. The Commissioner mentioned the deployment of SHE mobile toilets on dynamic routes throughout the city, with monitoring of their locations, maintenance, and service being managed from the Command Control Center.

STATUS OF BHAROSA CENTRES ALSO REVIEWED
The meeting also reviewed the current status of buildings designated to house the new Bharosa centres across the  tri-commissionerates

