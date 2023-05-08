Demand for green homes on the rise in Hyderabad

Home Cities Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With the annual rise in mercury levels, there is a growing demand for green homes that come with efficient use of energy, water, and environmentally sustainable building materials. A green home incorporates sustainably sourced, environment-friendly, and recycled building materials.

It leverages sustainable energy sources like solar power and maximises natural features such as sunlight and tree cover to enhance energy efficiency. The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has registered over 500 green building projects, covering a total green footprint of more than 350 million square feet.

It is estimated that the building sector is responsible for about 22% of total carbon emissions and is also one of the largest consumers of natural resources. IGBC consistently urges the construction industry to adopt the green rating system for ongoing and upcoming building projects.

This system helps achieve energy and water savings of up to 40%, reduces operating costs, and conserves natural resources for future generations. The IGBC green and NetZero ratings encompass design, construction, operation, and maintenance aspects, making them synonymous with sustainability in the construction industry.

The guidelines address the five elements of nature — earth, air, fire, water, and sky — and their impact on the building environment. Aparna Constructions is already offering green homes, such as Aparna Zenon. These homes have ample greenery, open spaces, and ventilation.

The project incorporates eco-friendly materials and integrates natural sources of energy into the architectural design, such as rainwater harvesting, waste management, and solar power. According to Aparna Constructions, their projects are designed to maximise natural light, energy, airflow, and residents’ well-being.

Each project site includes a minimum of 70% open space. Lighting and solar energy systems further reduce carbon emissions from residents’ homes. Rainwater collected at these projects is utilised for gardening, car washing, and other non-potable purposes, saving costs and protecting natural resources. The water usage is reduced by 51%, and there is 100% runoff rainwater harvesting. Aparna Sarovar Zenith HAS 2,475 apartments spanning over 24 acres.

