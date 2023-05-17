HAML invites global tenders for Airport Metro

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The HAML has invited global tenders for the selection of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode for the Airport Metro project.This is a comprehensive open tender with an estimated contract value of Rs 5,688 crore for the design and construction of all the civil structures including elevated viaduct, underground structures, stations, track works, electrical and mechanical works, supply and commissioning of rolling stock (train sets), electric traction and power supply, signalling, telecommunications and train control systems, automatic fare collection (AFC) gates.

HAML MD NVS Reddy said that most of the preliminary works like survey, peg marking and alignment fixation have been completed and soil testing is in full swing. He said that as per the updated survey and alignment fixation, the elevated portion of the 31-km corridor between Raidurg Metro station and the Airport terminal will be 29.3 km and the underground portion 1.7 km.

It will have nine stations, including one underground adjacent to the airport terminal. Given the large-scale development of commercial and residential skyscrapers along the Airport Metro line and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of facilitating cost-effective accommodation on the outskirts and reverse commute to workplaces in the city by Airport Metro line, provision has also been kept for construction of four additional stations in the future, NVS Reddy said.The last date for submission of the bid is July 5. The tender documents will be available on the Telangana government’s e-portal https://tender.telangana.gov.in for access by potential bidders.

July 5 is the last date for bid submission

The last date for submission of the bid is July 5. The tender documents will be available on the Telangana government’s e-portal for access by potential bidders

HYDERABAD: The HAML has invited global tenders for the selection of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode for the Airport Metro project.This is a comprehensive open tender with an estimated contract value of Rs 5,688 crore for the design and construction of all the civil structures including elevated viaduct, underground structures, stations, track works, electrical and mechanical works, supply and commissioning of rolling stock (train sets), electric traction and power supply, signalling, telecommunications and train control systems, automatic fare collection (AFC) gates. HAML MD NVS Reddy said that most of the preliminary works like survey, peg marking and alignment fixation have been completed and soil testing is in full swing. He said that as per the updated survey and alignment fixation, the elevated portion of the 31-km corridor between Raidurg Metro station and the Airport terminal will be 29.3 km and the underground portion 1.7 km. It will have nine stations, including one underground adjacent to the airport terminal. Given the large-scale development of commercial and residential skyscrapers along the Airport Metro line and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of facilitating cost-effective accommodation on the outskirts and reverse commute to workplaces in the city by Airport Metro line, provision has also been kept for construction of four additional stations in the future, NVS Reddy said.The last date for submission of the bid is July 5. The tender documents will be available on the Telangana government’s e-portal https://tender.telangana.gov.in for access by potential bidders.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); July 5 is the last date for bid submission The last date for submission of the bid is July 5. The tender documents will be available on the Telangana government’s e-portal for access by potential bidders