district150 in Hyderabad: Versatile lifestyle space for all

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A beautifully designed lifestyle space, district150, is now open to everyone in Hyderabad. This versatile venue offers a wide range of opportunities for spending quality time with family, friends, and colleagues, as well as hosting various events.

district150 includes a restaurant and a coffee house where you can relax and socialise with your friends. In an exclusive interview with Vivek Narain, the Founder and CEO of district150, we gain insights into the inspiration behind this unique space.

Vivek’s journey into the hospitality industry is a fascinating one. After a successful career in banking, including time spent in the United States, he returned to India in 2002. In 2006, a significant private equity transaction in the hospitality sector shifted his career focus from banking to hospitality.

This transition came about through an unconventional angle, driven by an investment perspective. In 2014-15, he observed a gap in the global members club space, leading to the creation of Quorum. Over the past six years, Quorum has established two operational clubs, and despite their long journey, Vivek still feels like they’ve just begun.

district150 was conceived in response to the changing landscape of office spaces and the growing demand for inspiring meeting and event spaces with a strong hospitality element. Post-COVID, office buildings worldwide were reevaluating their purpose, and there was a noticeable shift toward reinvention.

Recognising a need for venues dedicated to cultural programming and gatherings, Vivek and his team designed district150 as a meeting and event space that caters to work-related and social requirements, infused with hospitality. Food and beverage offerings play a crucial role in enhancing the overall experience. While it is not a co-working space, district150 competes with hotels, positioning itself as an alternative event space with readily accessible facilities for building tenants and developers.

The name “district150” is inspired by anthropologist Robin Dunbar’s theory that humans can only maintain stable relationships with a limited number of individuals, around 150. This number represents a tipping point in collaboration and connection, serving as the core concept behind the brand. The Dunbar room within district150 takes its name from this theory. It can host various types and nature of events, and on the launch evening, it had hosted an acapella performance. The venue’s design draws inspiration from the creative and functional spaces of Bangkok. Bright lighting ensures the space remains inviting day and night.

Local materials were incorporated into the design, and the use of bold colours adds vibrancy to the environment. The design was completed in a remarkably short period, with Vivek’s wife, Sonya, who co-founded the space, leading the design practice.

In addition to the event and meeting spaces, district150 boasts a coffee area in partnership with the brand Subko, known for its coffee experience. There is also a restaurant named Zila, which offers modern Indian cuisine and a unique chocolate programme by Subko.

The opera space features an impressive 8-metre height, with luxury seating and an excellent sound system, making it ideal for TED talks, conferences, and small shows for up to 100 people. Additionally, there is a podcast room equipped for recording, and equipment is available for rent.

district150 is open to the public and welcomes a wide range of events, including board meetings, workshops, performances, podcasts, social gatherings, and more. While access to the event spaces requires a reservation, the restaurant and coffee shop at the entrance are open to all.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: A beautifully designed lifestyle space, district150, is now open to everyone in Hyderabad. This versatile venue offers a wide range of opportunities for spending quality time with family, friends, and colleagues, as well as hosting various events. district150 includes a restaurant and a coffee house where you can relax and socialise with your friends. In an exclusive interview with Vivek Narain, the Founder and CEO of district150, we gain insights into the inspiration behind this unique space. Vivek’s journey into the hospitality industry is a fascinating one. After a successful career in banking, including time spent in the United States, he returned to India in 2002. In 2006, a significant private equity transaction in the hospitality sector shifted his career focus from banking to hospitality.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This transition came about through an unconventional angle, driven by an investment perspective. In 2014-15, he observed a gap in the global members club space, leading to the creation of Quorum. Over the past six years, Quorum has established two operational clubs, and despite their long journey, Vivek still feels like they’ve just begun. district150 was conceived in response to the changing landscape of office spaces and the growing demand for inspiring meeting and event spaces with a strong hospitality element. Post-COVID, office buildings worldwide were reevaluating their purpose, and there was a noticeable shift toward reinvention. Recognising a need for venues dedicated to cultural programming and gatherings, Vivek and his team designed district150 as a meeting and event space that caters to work-related and social requirements, infused with hospitality. Food and beverage offerings play a crucial role in enhancing the overall experience. While it is not a co-working space, district150 competes with hotels, positioning itself as an alternative event space with readily accessible facilities for building tenants and developers. The name “district150” is inspired by anthropologist Robin Dunbar’s theory that humans can only maintain stable relationships with a limited number of individuals, around 150. This number represents a tipping point in collaboration and connection, serving as the core concept behind the brand. The Dunbar room within district150 takes its name from this theory. It can host various types and nature of events, and on the launch evening, it had hosted an acapella performance. The venue’s design draws inspiration from the creative and functional spaces of Bangkok. Bright lighting ensures the space remains inviting day and night. Local materials were incorporated into the design, and the use of bold colours adds vibrancy to the environment. The design was completed in a remarkably short period, with Vivek’s wife, Sonya, who co-founded the space, leading the design practice. In addition to the event and meeting spaces, district150 boasts a coffee area in partnership with the brand Subko, known for its coffee experience. There is also a restaurant named Zila, which offers modern Indian cuisine and a unique chocolate programme by Subko. The opera space features an impressive 8-metre height, with luxury seating and an excellent sound system, making it ideal for TED talks, conferences, and small shows for up to 100 people. Additionally, there is a podcast room equipped for recording, and equipment is available for rent. district150 is open to the public and welcomes a wide range of events, including board meetings, workshops, performances, podcasts, social gatherings, and more. While access to the event spaces requires a reservation, the restaurant and coffee shop at the entrance are open to all. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp