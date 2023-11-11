Cultural Extravaganza: Reliance Retail unveild standalone Swadesh store, showcases Indian arts and crafts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reliance Retail unveiled its first standalone Swadesh store at Alcazar Mall, Jubilee Hills, inaugurated by Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, recently. This venture aims to showcase India’s traditional arts and crafts and to redefine their global perception.

Pics: Vinay Madapu

Speaking at the launch of the store, Nita Ambani said, “Swadesh is an ode to India’s traditional arts and artisans. It’s our humble initiative to preserve and promote our country’s age-old arts and crafts. Swadesh highlights the spirit of ‘Make in India’ and offers respect and sustenance to our skilled craftsmen and craftswomen. They are truly the pride of our country, and through Swadesh, we hope to give them the global recognition that they richly deserve. That is why we are excited to expand Swadesh not just across India, but internationally, too, in the US and Europe.”

Spread over 20,000 sq ft, the Swadesh store houses handcrafted products pertaining to different domains like food, clothing, textiles, and crafts. Visitors can immerse themselves in different zones dedicated to specific product categories. It stands out with its ‘Scan and Know’ option, allowing customers to delve into the story behind each product and the skilled artisan who made the product. Apart from a special customisation service that helps customers collaborate with the Swadesh team to create unique products. The store boasts a café for food connoisseurs based on the farm-to-table concept.

As part of the Swadesh initiative, Reliance Foundation is establishing 18 RAISE (Reliance Foundation Artisan Initiative for Skill Enhancement) centres across India. These centres aim to empower regional artisan communities, contributing to over 600 craft forms.

The launch witnessed the presence of prominent personalities like Ram Charan, Upasana, Namrata Shirodhkar, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, and Manchu Lakshmi, highlighting the widespread support for the initiative that aims to preserve India’s cultural legacy.

Nita Ambani also met and greeted master artisans at the launch of the store, namely, Vijayakumar, Krishnamoorthy Balaraman, Chetan Devidas Shet, Suresh Kumbhare, Nandu Tribhuvan, Kamlesh Jangid, Gajam Yadagiri and Gowrabthini Ramanaiah.

