Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops unearth interstate Nitravet racket; two nabbed, six absconding

A probe revealed that two offenders, Birju Upadhay and Kishan Vittal Rao Kamble, hailing from Karnataka, were responsible for supplying Nitravet tablets to Chakradhari.

Published: 12th November 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sleep, insomnia, Sleeplessness

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials from the Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), in collaboration with Habeebnagar police, raided Mangar Basti on November 4 to apprehend a man named Chakradhari for illegal sale of Nitravet tablets.

On Friday, two smugglers from Karnataka were apprehended in connection to the case. These tablets contain Nitrazepam, a hypnotic that is used to treat insomnia.

After receiving multiple reports, officials traced the illicit drug supply chain originating from Mangar Basti in Habeebnagar, orchestrated by Chakradhari. A probe revealed that two offenders, Birju Upadhay and Kishan Vittal Rao Kamble, hailing from Karnataka, were responsible for supplying Nitravet tablets to Chakradhari.

City Commissioner of Police  Sandeep Shandiliya said, “For the last 14 years, Chakradhari and his family members have been supplying Nitravet tablets to various peddlers in Hyderabad, Bidar, and Gulbarga with the help of his associates Kishan and Birju.”  Police apprehended the duo from Karnataka on Friday and are actively pursuing six more people connected to the drug supply chain.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing H-NEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp