Bold and beautiful: Here's a glimpse of beauty and cosmetics expo in Hyderabad

This platform is an opportunity for many to learn and gain valuable insights.

Published: 21st November 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Mounika Madhyan

Mounika Madhyan, the director of Beautech Expo (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In Hyderabad, we’ve seen various expos, from fashion to lifestyle showcases. Now, it’s time for the beauty and cosmetics industry to take centre stage with its very own expo, providing a platform for talents within this field to shine. Scheduled for January 23 and 24, 2024, the event’s poster launch gathered renowned makeup artists and industry specialists, offering a glimpse into what awaits at the expo.

During the preview, we had the chance to connect with Mounika Madhyan, the director of Beautech Expo, who shared insights about the upcoming event.

Addressing the exhibition, the director expressed, “The beauty industry, especially beauty and salon segments, remains relatively unorganised. Our aim is to create a platform in South and Central India where makeup artists and newcomers in this field can gain exposure. That’s the essence of this event: bringing international brands, increasing brand awareness, showcasing new techniques, and shining a light on innovative products.”

Discussing the choice of Hyderabad as the expo’s host city, she mentioned, “Hyderabad’s love for makeup and the absence of such exhibitions made it an ideal platform. Being centrally located, it’s accessible to people from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Maharashtra. Moreover, Hyderabad embraces new concepts, making it the perfect choice.”

Sandeep Molugu, popularly known as Sandy Artist, a prominent makeup artist in the city, shared his thoughts at the event, stating, “Being part of this expo brings immense joy. This platform is an opportunity for many to learn and gain valuable insights. It’s crucial for us to seize this chance and make the expo a success.”

Tamanna F Rooz, another acclaimed makeup artist in the city, expressed, “It’s fantastic to witness such an initiative in our city. It’s time for anyone aspiring to enter this industry to capitalise on this opportunity for learning and growth. This expo provides a space for networking, learning about brands, and fostering new ideas — a stage for collective growth and innovation.”

