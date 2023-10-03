Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a world often captivated by the glimmering lights of urbanity, the true beauty of culture and heritage finds its sanctuary in rural landscapes. The Chitramayee State Art Gallery recently had a captivating solo art show by renowned artist Agacharya, suitably titled Visual Narratives. This amazing exhibition took visitors into the heart of Telangana’s villages, providing a realistic depiction of typical daily life scenarios.

Spanning from 2010 to 2023, Agacharya’s display reveals a collection focused on the lives of women. With a profound connection to his roots. Being born in Karimnagar, Agacharya’s childhood memories served as a wellspring of inspiration. Through his distinctive style, which he aptly terms “Imaginary quasi-realism,” he skillfully narrates ethnocentric depictions.

Agacharya’s art emphasise the inherent beauty of rural Telangana women, celebrating the natural elegance. His creative ability is evident in his use of a traditional colour palette, which includes warm yellows, brilliant reds, rich greens, and primarily browns to symbolise “Matti Manushulu.” What actually distinguishes him is his extraordinary ability to inject empathy into each stroke of his brush.

Similar to the art, the artist’s journey is also captivating. “After retiring from a 36-year career, during which I spent 20 years creating story illustrations, I turned to painting and developed a distinctive style. My paintings predominantly feature Telangana women, as I believe that every aspect of nature embodies femininity. Growing up in a village, my childhood memories continue to inspire these imaginative works,” he says. He describes all his paintings in one sentence as “Grameena Shramaika Jeevana Soundaryam.” Agacharya’s parting wisdom for aspiring artists resonates deeply — the importance of cultivating a distinctive style rather than merely following the footsteps of others, a key to achieving success in the world of art.

Parvathi Reddy, Executive Director of NAR Infra Pvt Ltd, expressed her admiration for this lovely and captivating artwork. She says the artist is truly exceptional, he possesses extensive experience and has previously worked as an art teacher. His fantastic artwork represents women, especially now with the women's reservation bill which everybody is excited.

“His art style can be described as a fusion of traditional and contemporary elements, featuring women adorned in traditional attire, complete with bindis. It is a rural theme that showcases women in different kinds of sarees and there is a lot of intricacy in the way he has done the blouses, and the borders, so there is a lot of detailing that’s gone into it. And it's a showcase of traditional weaves, sarees, and stuff like that which is eye-catching and lovely for all art enthusiasts,” she informs.

In a world that often chooses to miss simple and rural, Agacharya’s work serves as an anguished reminder of the profound beauty that lives there, waiting to be discovered by those with the eyes to see and the heart to appreciate.

Agacharya’s artistry

His creative ability is evident in his use of a traditional colour palette, which includes warm yellows, brilliant reds, rich greens, and primarily browns to symbolise “Matti Manushulu.” What actually distinguishes him is his extraordinary ability to inject empathy into each stroke of his brush.

HYDERABAD: In a world often captivated by the glimmering lights of urbanity, the true beauty of culture and heritage finds its sanctuary in rural landscapes. The Chitramayee State Art Gallery recently had a captivating solo art show by renowned artist Agacharya, suitably titled Visual Narratives. This amazing exhibition took visitors into the heart of Telangana’s villages, providing a realistic depiction of typical daily life scenarios. Spanning from 2010 to 2023, Agacharya’s display reveals a collection focused on the lives of women. With a profound connection to his roots. Being born in Karimnagar, Agacharya’s childhood memories served as a wellspring of inspiration. Through his distinctive style, which he aptly terms “Imaginary quasi-realism,” he skillfully narrates ethnocentric depictions. Agacharya’s art emphasise the inherent beauty of rural Telangana women, celebrating the natural elegance. His creative ability is evident in his use of a traditional colour palette, which includes warm yellows, brilliant reds, rich greens, and primarily browns to symbolise “Matti Manushulu.” What actually distinguishes him is his extraordinary ability to inject empathy into each stroke of his brush.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similar to the art, the artist’s journey is also captivating. “After retiring from a 36-year career, during which I spent 20 years creating story illustrations, I turned to painting and developed a distinctive style. My paintings predominantly feature Telangana women, as I believe that every aspect of nature embodies femininity. Growing up in a village, my childhood memories continue to inspire these imaginative works,” he says. He describes all his paintings in one sentence as “Grameena Shramaika Jeevana Soundaryam.” Agacharya’s parting wisdom for aspiring artists resonates deeply — the importance of cultivating a distinctive style rather than merely following the footsteps of others, a key to achieving success in the world of art. Parvathi Reddy, Executive Director of NAR Infra Pvt Ltd, expressed her admiration for this lovely and captivating artwork. She says the artist is truly exceptional, he possesses extensive experience and has previously worked as an art teacher. His fantastic artwork represents women, especially now with the women's reservation bill which everybody is excited. “His art style can be described as a fusion of traditional and contemporary elements, featuring women adorned in traditional attire, complete with bindis. It is a rural theme that showcases women in different kinds of sarees and there is a lot of intricacy in the way he has done the blouses, and the borders, so there is a lot of detailing that’s gone into it. And it's a showcase of traditional weaves, sarees, and stuff like that which is eye-catching and lovely for all art enthusiasts,” she informs. In a world that often chooses to miss simple and rural, Agacharya’s work serves as an anguished reminder of the profound beauty that lives there, waiting to be discovered by those with the eyes to see and the heart to appreciate. Agacharya’s artistry His creative ability is evident in his use of a traditional colour palette, which includes warm yellows, brilliant reds, rich greens, and primarily browns to symbolise “Matti Manushulu.” What actually distinguishes him is his extraordinary ability to inject empathy into each stroke of his brush.