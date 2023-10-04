Home Cities Hyderabad

Liver transplant surgery performed on seven-year-old in Hyderabad

Despite the surgery becoming complicated due to other issues with the child, the team successfully completed the treatment.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors from Renova NIGL Hospital, Hyderabad successfully performed a complex Liver Transplantation Surgery on a 7-year-old boy. The boy, Shaik Mohammed Ashraf, was suffering from Glycogen Storage Disorder from his childhood which further led to the development of multiple tumours in the liver. The chronic disease also compromised the growth and development of the toddler.

Struggling with the financial constraints, the poor parents could not afford costly treatments and were left with no hope. When Dr Raghavendra Rao, a Gastroenterologist at the hospital suggested for a liver transplant, the mother of the boy, Shaik Bebi Hazara, came forward to donate her Liver.

Speaking about the case, Dr Rao explained that usually liver failure-related issues are seen mostly among adult patients and not among children. But in this case, the boy has developed the disease due to genetic reasons which itself is a rare scenario.

Despite the surgery becoming complicated due to other issues with the child, the team successfully completed the treatment. Both the child and mother have been discharged. The team has asked people to approach medical experts at the right time as a lot of options are available due to advanced medical developments for any complex health issue.

