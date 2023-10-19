Hyderabad’s dandiya magic

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the cover of the night, the vibrant echoes of dandiya music fill the air, infusing Hyderabad with an electrifying energy. As Dussehra takes hold of the city, dandiya nights spring to life, unfolding their magic in various corners. We decided to explore the city to experience the heart and soul of the celebrations, and what we discovered was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride of emotions

Dandiya, originally hailing from Gujarat, has undergone a remarkable transformation over the years. No longer confined to its place of origin, Gujarat, thanks to the Gujaratis, who carry and spread their tradition wherever they go. Now, it has become a universal language of joy, inviting people to participate and break barriers. In the realm of dandiya nights, societal labels like gender, age, or education fade into insignificance. Here, the only measure of success is how long one can keep pace with the ceaseless rhythm of the dance. Though organisers try to fill the environment with the spirit of competition, participants enjoy it to the fullest.

To participate in the celebrations, we visited the Begumpet Hockey Stadium, where the crowd’s exuberance was infectious. For nine days of celebrations, they have nine different themes. As part of the ‘health and wealth’ theme, participants brought bicycles to play ‘cycle garba.’ With the hypnotic beats, keeping up with the participants was quite a task.

Yet, we tried and spoke to a few of them, delving into the heart of the celebrations. Harika, with a twinkle in her eye, shared her experience: “I’m loving it here. I may not know the intricacies of playing dandiya, but I catch up with the steps by watching others. I’m here for the first time. It’s a joy to witness people completely involved in dance, living in the moment.”

For Dr Prachi, these celebrations mark a seven-year journey of liberation. She revealed, “No matter the tensions and struggles that life throws our way, they all melt away here. The most enchanting aspect is the absence of gender limitations. Though I’ve visited numerous places, nothing feels like this one; it feels like home here. The organisers here are exceptional; they continuously support people like me.”

Our next destination was the Imperial Gardens, now in its second year of hosting the dandiya celebrations. The crowd showed no sign of waning enthusiasm. Preethi, a fashion designer, attributed the allure of dandiya to the music. “It’s all about the music; the higher the beats, the higher our spirits soar. This year, the songs have truly hit the mark.”

Payal, a teacher who conducts workshops on garba, observed the broad appeal of these dances. “Over the years, garba and dandiya have transcended cultural boundaries. Even Telugu people attend my workshops, dancing better than us. I feel it’s a dance form that knows no bounds; everyone can take part in its beauty.” At the heart of it all, Nawab found pure joy. “I may only know how to play dandiya, but I cherish the joy it offers. Here, the singers are very nice, and I also like the venue,” he confessed with a wide grin.

