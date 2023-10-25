Home Cities Hyderabad

Young travellers, working class chant Vande Bharat Express

According to a recent data, an average of 29.08% of passengers are youngsters belonging to the age  group between 25-34  years.

Published: 25th October 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Young travellers, working class chant Vande Bharat Express

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vande Bharat Express has emerged as a preferred mode of transport amongst the youth. Around 56%of passengers on South Central Railway Vande Bharat trains are youngsters and working class people. Currently, five Vande Bharat trains originate in SCR jurisdiction including Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam; Secunderabad - Tirupati; Tirupati - Secunderabad; Kacheguda - Yesvantpur (Hyderabad - Bangalore); Vijayawada-MGR Chennai  Central and are plying with more than 100  percent patronage.

According to a recent data, an average of 29.08% of passengers are youngsters belonging to the age  group between 25-34  years. Similarly, between 35-49 years, an average of  26.85% passengers prefer Vande Bharat to other modes of transportation. Senior citizens in the Telugu States have also shown their preference for this express for its comfort and speed. Aamong all passengers, on an average 11.81% passengers belong to the 60 + age group.

Vande Bharat trains have been providing the fastest travel  facility and have reduced the journey time between different sections by a huge margin. From the date of inauguration, a total of 7.16 lakh passengers have availed the train services.

SCR general manager, Arun Kumar Jain stated that due to comfortable journey experience combined with speed and reduced travel time, Vande Bharat trains have become the preferred mode of transport amongst the youngsters and working class. “Vande Bharat trains are a  testament to the commitment of Indian Railways to enhance the travel experience and make the train journey more memorable and comfortable,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp