Young travellers, working class chant Vande Bharat Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vande Bharat Express has emerged as a preferred mode of transport amongst the youth. Around 56%of passengers on South Central Railway Vande Bharat trains are youngsters and working class people. Currently, five Vande Bharat trains originate in SCR jurisdiction including Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam; Secunderabad - Tirupati; Tirupati - Secunderabad; Kacheguda - Yesvantpur (Hyderabad - Bangalore); Vijayawada-MGR Chennai Central and are plying with more than 100 percent patronage.

According to a recent data, an average of 29.08% of passengers are youngsters belonging to the age group between 25-34 years. Similarly, between 35-49 years, an average of 26.85% passengers prefer Vande Bharat to other modes of transportation. Senior citizens in the Telugu States have also shown their preference for this express for its comfort and speed. Aamong all passengers, on an average 11.81% passengers belong to the 60 + age group.

Vande Bharat trains have been providing the fastest travel facility and have reduced the journey time between different sections by a huge margin. From the date of inauguration, a total of 7.16 lakh passengers have availed the train services.

SCR general manager, Arun Kumar Jain stated that due to comfortable journey experience combined with speed and reduced travel time, Vande Bharat trains have become the preferred mode of transport amongst the youngsters and working class. “Vande Bharat trains are a testament to the commitment of Indian Railways to enhance the travel experience and make the train journey more memorable and comfortable,” he added.

