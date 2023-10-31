An array of artistic expressions

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad, known for its vibrant culture of innovation, art, and creativity, recently played host to the “Design Democracy 2023” event at N Convention Centre. The event celebrated the realms of design, art, and innovation, showcasing exceptional talent from every corner of India, with a primary focus on the interior and lifestyle domains.

Diving deeper into this remarkable exhibition, it offered an enthralling glimpse into India’s diverse design landscape, innovation, and craftsmanship. Over 60 luxury Indian brands hailing from various states actively participated in this exhibition, each presenting their unique and innovative creations, ranging from exquisite furniture and lighting to accessories and fine art. A special exhibit, the “Museum of Telangana,” paid homage to the rich local artistic heritage and innovative products crafted by Telangana’s talented designers.

Pallika Sreewastav, the founder of Design Democracy, expressed her vision, stating, “We aim to create a platform that celebrates Indian creativity and design. Design Democracy is not just an exhibition; it’s a testament to the talent and innovation within our nation.”

Among the myriad of unique designs and artworks on display, a few truly stood out and sparked the imagination of the attendees. Pallavi Goenka, the Founder and Creative Art Director of Art Meets Hart, led a transformative journey into the digital age. She seamlessly merged contemporary reality with her boundless artistic vision, utilising Generative AI to explore a Metaspace filled with avatars and virtual reality. Pallavi’s interior design masterpiece, titled ‘Mystical Impressions,’ transcended the ordinary by drawing inspiration from a multitude of universal elements. This exquisite creation combined the symbolism of the ‘Flower of Life’, representing creation, with cosmic artistry that delved into the mysteries of the universe, all encapsulated within the metaphor of a butterfly, symbolising transformation.

Adding to the enchantment, her exhibition also featured two of the world’s smallest micro mosaic artworks. ‘Gems of Grace’ depicted a regal lady adorned with emerald and sapphire gemstone accents, symbolising wisdom, loyalty, love, fertility, and prosperity. This masterpiece exuded regal beauty and profound meaning, infusing an element of royalty into interior decor. ‘Majestic Mosaic’ brought to life an opulent royal chamber, meticulously arranged with glass tiles that unveiled astonishing detail and beauty, showcasing the mesmerizing artistry of micro mosaic craft.

Another noteworthy exhibit came from the Shristi Art Gallery, which showcased the works of eight talented artists hailing from different corners of the country. Their collection featured an array of artistic expressions, including sculptures, acrylic paintings, artwork on wood, canvas, and rice paper, all created using diverse mediums. Among these, city-based artist Chippa Sudhakar’s artwork stood out as it delved into the intricate relationship between urbanisation and migration in contemporary society.

Sudhakar’s piece was divided into two distinct halves, each representing a different aspect of this theme. One side depicted a grid structure resembling an aerial view of urban development, prompting contemplation about the impact of rapid urbanisation on our surroundings. In stark contrast, the other side of the artwork featured open spaces and terracotta sculptures of animals, serving as a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving natural environments amidst urban expansion. Carved on wood and incorporating a unique medium of terracotta spray, Sudhakar’s artwork offered a thought-provoking exploration of urbanisation’s complexities, encouraging attendees to strive for a sustainable future.

Moving forward, a divine masterpiece that symbolised both time and timeless existence was the ‘Rambhakt Hanuman’, crafted from wood embroidery. This exceptional artwork drew inspiration from the incident in the Mahabharata where, in the era of Dwapuryug, Bheem encounters Hanuman, who belongs to a different era in Tretayug. This masterpiece was presented by Studio Smitamoksh, where a group of artisans aimed to restore the harmonious connection between humanity and nature through their art, known as “Parikalpan Yog,” which means integrating with oneself through conscious design. Their creations were rooted in the idea of syncing with nature, focusing on emotional expression and user experience. They used wood as their medium, treating it with a blend of traditional wisdom and modern technology to create an instantaneous connection with the viewer.

