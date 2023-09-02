Home Cities Hyderabad

HGCL to refurbish traffic signages along the ORR Main Carriage Way

Studies have demonstrated that larger and brighter signs can significantly improve driver response times, potentially reducing accidents by up to 46 per cent.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many traffic signages (sign fascia) along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) have been a source of concern for many commuters due to fading and poor visibility. To address this issue, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has unveiled plans to refurbish existing signboards along the ORR Main Carriage Way (MCW) .

Given the ORR’s significance as an expressway and high-speed corridor, it has adopted changes outlined in the expressway manuals from the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) and the Indian Roads Congress (IRC). To align with these latest recommendations, the replacement of fascia on existing signs is imperative, officials said.

Notable improvements include larger font sizes, providing more space for local languages so that they are as prominent as English, and enhancing the legibility of road signs, especially during nighttime driving. Studies have demonstrated that larger and brighter signs can significantly improve driver response times, potentially reducing accidents by up to 46 per cent.

The HGCL has initiated a bidding process for the project. The estimated cost for this comprehensive undertaking is approximately Rs 5.72 crore, with an expected completion period of four months.

