Embracing convertibles

HYDERABAD: Fashion has always been a reflection of society’s ever-changing values, lifestyles, and needs. In recent years, we’ve witnessed a growing trend that combines versatility and innovation in clothing: convertible garments.

These transformative pieces have taken the fashion world by storm, not only offering style but also functionality and sustainability. CE explores the emergence and popularity of convertible garments/accessories and their impact on the fashion industry.

Convertible garments, also known as multi-functional or transformable clothing, are items designed to serve multiple purposes and styles through clever design and engineering. “I’ve witnessed a fascinating evolution in the industry when it comes to fashion. The ingenious creations of convertible garments are redefining versatility in fashion. With a single piece, you can effortlessly transition from daytime casual to evening elegance. Convertible dresses, for instance, allow wearers to experiment with various necklines and hemlines, adapting to diverse occasions. Scarves that transform into tops or skirts further exemplify this trend, promoting sustainability by reducing the need for excess clothing. Embracing convertible fashion not only simplifies wardrobe choices but also aligns with the modern ethos of sustainability and adaptability,ushering in a new era of fashion innovation,” shares ace fashion designer Rocky S, who has three decades of experience as a fashion designer and has made a mark on both the fashion world and Bollywood culture by creating looks for over 300 films.

According to Pruthvi, the designer of label Trazenie, the trend of designers creating convertible garments that can be worn in different ways is a reflection of both practicality and sustainability. “It embodies the ‘less is more’ philosophy by allowing individuals to maximise their wardrobe with fewer pieces.

This approach not only simplifies the decision-making process but also encourages mindful consumption, as one garment can serve multiple purposes, reducing the need to buy more. It also appeals to the ‘more for the price of one’ idea. For instance, our reversible Gayab shirt is an excellent example of this trend. It offers versatility and value for the consumer by essentially providing two shirts in one, making it a smart choice for those looking to make the most of their clothing budget. Moreover, convertible garments contribute to reducing fashion waste by promoting longevity in a wardrobe, aligning with the growing emphasis on sustainable fashion practices,” explains Pruthvi.

While convertible garments offer numerous benefits, they also come with challenges like design complexity. Creating garments that can transform seamlessly requires meticulous design and high-quality materials, which can increase production costs. Not only that, many people are not aware of the potential of convertible clothing, so educating consumers about the various styles and functions is essential. As the trend grows, the market may become saturated with similar designs, making it crucial for brands to innovate and differentiate themselves.

Convertibles are not limited to garments interestingly. It applies to accessories as well. “The concept of convertible and multifunctional accessories is in alignment with the broader trend of sustainable fashion. In the same way that convertible garments offer versatility and reduce the need for multiple clothing items, accessories like necklaces that can transform into sheeshphools (headpieces) or statement bracelets are a brilliant embodiment of sustainability in the world of jewellery. Moreover, convertible accessories like these offer a unique and customisable aspect to personal style,” concludes Priyanka Jain, Founder, Putstyle. In a world where adaptability is key, convertible garments are leading the way, inspiring a fashion revolution that values quality, innovation, and conscious consumer choices.

STYLEWISE

The Infinity Dress: The iconic infinity dress can be styled in dozens of ways by adjusting straps, making it suitable for formal events, casual outings, or even as a beach cover-up.

Reversible Jackets: Reversible jackets offer two looks in one, usually featuring different colors or patterns on each side, catering to various outfit choices.

Convertible Jumpsuits: Jumpsuits with detachable sleeves or adjustable straps can transform from a chic full-length outfit to a breezy summer romper.

Modular Accessories: Accessories like scarves that can be worn as necklaces, belts, or even headbands provide endless styling possibilities.

