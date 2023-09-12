Young champions: ‘The Deccan Club 1st Telangana State Elite Chess Championship-2023’

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an effort to cultivate and celebrate emerging chess talents, The Deccan Club in association with Telangana State Chess Association recently played host to a prestigious competition ‘The Deccan Club 1st Telangana State Elite Chess Championship-2023’ that brought together approximately 40 top-tier participants from the state.

This tournament witnessed tremendous turns and unexpected twists as the rounds progressed. As for the day-one, Velpula Sarayu was on top of the scoreboard. But finally in the last round Vignesh Advaith Vemula emerged as the ultimate hero. His stunning performance when he clinched the championship title left everyone in awe, demonstrating the world of sports’ boundless possibilities. However, Vignesh’s path to the peak of achievement was not without difficulty.

Vignesh Advaith Vemula

Dhruva Thota, who secured a strong second place had unflinching talent and drive. Md Basiq Imrose, took third place on the podium due to his outstanding performance. This two day tournament received a distinguished inauguration from the presence of DGP Anjani Kumar and SATS chairman Anjaneya Goud, among other notable guests, infusing grandeur into the occasion.

“I’m really happy to be participating in this tournament. I did not have special practice sessions for this tournament; I practiced online and some tactics before the tournament. I started playing chess when I was nine years old and have participated in more than 60 tournaments. I won tournaments, but not age group tournaments.

I won Under -15 National Schools, I was a National Amateur below 2300 runner-up, and I secured 3rd place under 17 Nationals. In this tournament, I think the toughest opponents were the last and sixth rounds with Dhruva Thota and Sri Sai Baswanth,” says Vignesh Advaith Vemula, whose favourite chess player is Magnus Carlsen, and in the future he wants to become a grandmaster in chess. The event’s Chief Guest, Jayesh Ranjan IAS Principal Secretary, awarded medals, certificates, and cash prizes to the winners. He expressed his delight at the caliber of chess players in Telangana State, noting that the tournament was live-streamed on chess.com, making it accessible to enthusiasts worldwide.

But what makes this event truly remarkable is not just the seasoned players; it’s the inclusion of young talents like Divith Reddy Adulla, who, at the tender age of 7, fearlessly participated in the competition. Undaunted by the competition, Divith secured the 14th place in the tournament, surpassing many others.

Lavina, a dedicated member of The Deccan Club and parent of one of the participant, emphasised the significance of such initiatives, saying, “It’s to encourage young kids; the chess competition is one of its kind in Deccan Club. So many kids get motivated by it and participate. I hope they’ll conduct many such competitions. Both my sons are participating as well.

This is a good platform to expose kids to such things, and not everyone gets such opportunities.” Prasad, President of the Telangana State Chess Association, explaining the motive behind these endeavours, says, “We are organising this tournament to strengthen the club and gain support from society. The government also has plans to host tournaments every second Saturday and Sunday of each month, with the overarching goal of supporting young talent and securing sponsorships.”

Highlighting the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent, B Anil Kumar, President of The Deccan Club, stated, “We are very happy to host the Deccan Club’s 1st Telangana State Elite Chess Championship 2023. Together with the Telangana State Chess Championship, we aim to encourage boys and girls under 18 years old. With 123 years of experience, our club has a strong presence in sports, boasting talented players like Shivlal Yadav, Mithali Raj, and PV Sindhu among our members. We also extend our encouragement to bridge, a game similar to chess, and have a long history of promoting various other sports.”

HYDERABAD: In an effort to cultivate and celebrate emerging chess talents, The Deccan Club in association with Telangana State Chess Association recently played host to a prestigious competition ‘The Deccan Club 1st Telangana State Elite Chess Championship-2023’ that brought together approximately 40 top-tier participants from the state. This tournament witnessed tremendous turns and unexpected twists as the rounds progressed. As for the day-one, Velpula Sarayu was on top of the scoreboard. But finally in the last round Vignesh Advaith Vemula emerged as the ultimate hero. His stunning performance when he clinched the championship title left everyone in awe, demonstrating the world of sports’ boundless possibilities. However, Vignesh’s path to the peak of achievement was not without difficulty. Vignesh Advaith VemulaDhruva Thota, who secured a strong second place had unflinching talent and drive. Md Basiq Imrose, took third place on the podium due to his outstanding performance. This two day tournament received a distinguished inauguration from the presence of DGP Anjani Kumar and SATS chairman Anjaneya Goud, among other notable guests, infusing grandeur into the occasion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I’m really happy to be participating in this tournament. I did not have special practice sessions for this tournament; I practiced online and some tactics before the tournament. I started playing chess when I was nine years old and have participated in more than 60 tournaments. I won tournaments, but not age group tournaments. I won Under -15 National Schools, I was a National Amateur below 2300 runner-up, and I secured 3rd place under 17 Nationals. In this tournament, I think the toughest opponents were the last and sixth rounds with Dhruva Thota and Sri Sai Baswanth,” says Vignesh Advaith Vemula, whose favourite chess player is Magnus Carlsen, and in the future he wants to become a grandmaster in chess. The event’s Chief Guest, Jayesh Ranjan IAS Principal Secretary, awarded medals, certificates, and cash prizes to the winners. He expressed his delight at the caliber of chess players in Telangana State, noting that the tournament was live-streamed on chess.com, making it accessible to enthusiasts worldwide. But what makes this event truly remarkable is not just the seasoned players; it’s the inclusion of young talents like Divith Reddy Adulla, who, at the tender age of 7, fearlessly participated in the competition. Undaunted by the competition, Divith secured the 14th place in the tournament, surpassing many others. Lavina, a dedicated member of The Deccan Club and parent of one of the participant, emphasised the significance of such initiatives, saying, “It’s to encourage young kids; the chess competition is one of its kind in Deccan Club. So many kids get motivated by it and participate. I hope they’ll conduct many such competitions. Both my sons are participating as well. This is a good platform to expose kids to such things, and not everyone gets such opportunities.” Prasad, President of the Telangana State Chess Association, explaining the motive behind these endeavours, says, “We are organising this tournament to strengthen the club and gain support from society. The government also has plans to host tournaments every second Saturday and Sunday of each month, with the overarching goal of supporting young talent and securing sponsorships.” Highlighting the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent, B Anil Kumar, President of The Deccan Club, stated, “We are very happy to host the Deccan Club’s 1st Telangana State Elite Chess Championship 2023. Together with the Telangana State Chess Championship, we aim to encourage boys and girls under 18 years old. With 123 years of experience, our club has a strong presence in sports, boasting talented players like Shivlal Yadav, Mithali Raj, and PV Sindhu among our members. We also extend our encouragement to bridge, a game similar to chess, and have a long history of promoting various other sports.”