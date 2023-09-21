Home Cities Hyderabad

CapitaLand rolls out International Tech Park in Hyderabad

Published: 21st September 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao addresses the gathering at the launch of ‘A’ block of the International Tech Park Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) on Wednesday commenced its operations for Phase I of the newly redeveloped International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH). Strategically located in Madhapur, the heart of Hyderabad’s IT corridor, the business park has received 100% lease commitment from leading global corporations for its Block A office building.

CLINT will invest in the complete redevelopment of ITPH, which is expected to be done in phases for over 7–10 years. After completion, ITPH will provide 4.9 million sq.ft of Grade A+ office space to house more than 50,000 IT/IT Enabled Services (ITES) professionals.

Launching a block of ITPH, IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao said, CLI’s commitment to developing world-class business parks and data centres in Hyderabad is a testament to the exponential growth of the city’s IT sector. With Hyderabad becoming a preferred destination for leading global corporations, we are dedicated to providing the infrastructure and support necessary for these companies to grow and succeed.

Explaining about the growth of Hyderabad, he said during their visit, Maharashtra builders went around the city for three days and said what is being built essentially here is India’s version of Singapore. “I was so delighted with the statement because Singapore is the country I look up to and it is the country we looked up to,“ stated Rama Rao

“We will continue to work with leading companies like CLI to shape the future of Hyderabad’s business landscape by creating an ecosystem that nurtures innovation and collaboration,” KTR added.

ITPH Block A offers tenants a wide array of amenities across over 0.11 million sq ft including cafeterias, food courts, private dining areas, meeting rooms and townhall centres, a daycare facility, a gym, a convenience store, a clinic, and premium flexible office spaces.

