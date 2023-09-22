Bharat Serums starts work on Rs 200 crore  plant in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) hosted the groundbreaking ceremony of its new manufacturing plant at Genome Valley in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Rs 200 crore manufacturing facility, spread across 10 acres, aims to provide long-term employment opportunities to the people of the State as well as upskilling capabilities, a release said, adding that the BSV also intends to increase its capacity in producing injectables with the commissioning of the fill-finish formulation line in Phase I and an additional multi-product line in Phase II of the project.

BSV currently has a manufacturing facility in Ambernath, Maharashtra, that caters to domestic and more than 80 export markets and a manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany, that serves the international markets. It is one of the fastest-growing biopharmaceutical companies in India, the release said. For 50 years now, BSV has used its scientific resources to develop a range of biological, biotech and pharmaceutical products.

Headquartered in Mumbai, BSV is amongst the top 10 biotech companies in India and has a portfolio of over 145 brands. The company has over 2,500 employees selling its products across the country with their brands being marketed all over India, the release added. The facility aims to produce world-class products that adhere to international quality systems while complying with the Indian regulatory norms of Schedule M and the global regulatory requirements in the world.

It will also produce women’s health products, anti-rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins and hormones, among others. Speaking on the occasion, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, said, “We welcome BSV to the ‘Vaccine Capital of the World’ and are delighted that they have chosen Genome Valley to host their world-class manufacturing facility.

This reflects the huge opportunity, potential and comprehensive ecosystem that Genome Valley offers to the life sciences sector, which truly makes Telangana a biotech hub focusing on innovating in India for the country and the world. It also reflects our State’s commitment towards good health and wellbeing especially in areas such as women’s health in which we already run flagship programmes such as the Arogya Mahila programme.”

