BRS MLA, MLC booked for trespassing on disputed land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy and MLC Venkatrami Reddy have been booked for trespassing on disputed land in Kokapet. The complainant alleged that both the MLA and MLC, who belong to the BRS, along with their henchmen, forcibly evicted labourers who were working at the Goldfish Abode Private Limited.

At this time, the henchmen reportedly treated the labourers, including a pregnant woman, rudely and dropped them off in the Financial District while ensuring that no one was able to document the events.

According to the complainant, the individuals involved — MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy, Challa Satish Reddy, Patchava Karunakar, MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, Challa Agastya Reddy, Ashwanth Reddy Katam, Deshkanth Reddy, Vikas and their henchmen — unlawfully trespassed onto the Goldfish Abode Private Limited site.

They allegedly mistreated labourers, including children and pregnant women, who were residing on the property, coercing them to vacate their living quarters.

Additionally, some labourers were transported on a DCM van and dropped off near Continental Hospital in the Financial District.

Importantly, while the labourers were being evacuated, their phones were confiscated to prevent communication. Subsequently, when the complainant visited the site, the phones were returned. Furthermore, when the complainant and other staff members attempted to capture videos and photographs of the incident, the accused forcefully seized their phones and deleted all recorded material. This resulted in confrontations, leading to the complainant being beaten up. He was then pushed away from the site and threatened.

Narsingi police have registered cases under Sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 427 (mischief causing damage over Rs 50) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

