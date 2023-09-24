Home Cities Hyderabad

BRS MLA, MLC booked for trespassing on disputed land

Additionally, some labourers were transported on a DCM van and dropped off near Continental Hospital in the Financial District. 

Published: 24th September 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

fir

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy and MLC Venkatrami Reddy have been booked for trespassing on disputed land in Kokapet. The complainant alleged that both the MLA and MLC, who belong to the BRS, along with their henchmen, forcibly evicted labourers who were working at the Goldfish Abode Private Limited.

At this time, the henchmen reportedly treated the labourers, including a pregnant woman, rudely and dropped them off in the Financial District while ensuring that no one was able to document the events.

According to the complainant, the individuals involved — MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy, Challa Satish Reddy, Patchava Karunakar, MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, Challa Agastya Reddy, Ashwanth Reddy Katam, Deshkanth Reddy, Vikas and their henchmen — unlawfully trespassed onto the Goldfish Abode Private Limited site. 

They allegedly mistreated labourers, including children and pregnant women, who were residing on the property, coercing them to vacate their living quarters. 

Additionally, some labourers were transported on a DCM van and dropped off near Continental Hospital in the Financial District. 

Importantly, while the labourers were being evacuated, their phones were confiscated to prevent communication. Subsequently, when the complainant visited the site, the phones were returned.  Furthermore, when the complainant and other staff members attempted to capture videos and photographs of the incident, the accused forcefully seized their phones and deleted all recorded material. This resulted in confrontations, leading to the complainant being beaten up. He was then pushed away from the site and threatened.

Narsingi police have registered cases under Sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 427 (mischief causing damage over Rs 50) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
trespassing disputed land BRS MLA MLC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp