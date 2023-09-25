HMDA to spend over Rs 62 lakh to remove idols from Hussain Sagar

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the immersion of Ganesh idols set to pick up in a day or two at Hussain Sagar at NTR Marg, Peoples Plaza, Bathukamma Ghats and two baby ponds, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will take up the removal of idols from the lake at all the platforms for which it is going to incur over Rs 62 lakh.

The entire process involves lifting of idols, scrap, and other material from the lake and making the shoreline neat and clean within 15-20 days. For the removal and transportation of remains of Ganesh idols (frames, Plaster of Paris, Jute, steel cages, bamboo sticks, etc) along NTR Marg, HMDA has earmarked Rs 32.52 lakh. For removal and transportation of remains of the idols along Peoples Plaza, Bathukamma Ghats, PVNR Marg, HMDA has earmarked Rs 30.20 lakh.

The HMDA will take up the removal of the remains of the idols and other materials from the lake at all platforms along NTR Marg, Peoples Plaza, Bathukamma Ghats and baby ponds by hiring private agencies during the immersion and after to clean up the lake. The removal operation and cleaning of the shoreline will be taken up on alternate days during the festival period till the last day of immersion. The removal of idols and cleaning up of the shoreline will be completed within seven days from the last day of immersion.

CV Anand inspects immersion points

City Commissioner of Police CV Anand recently conducted an inspection at immersion points near Hussainsagar. Anand assessed the safety measures implemented around the waterbody.

HYDERABAD: With the immersion of Ganesh idols set to pick up in a day or two at Hussain Sagar at NTR Marg, Peoples Plaza, Bathukamma Ghats and two baby ponds, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will take up the removal of idols from the lake at all the platforms for which it is going to incur over Rs 62 lakh. The entire process involves lifting of idols, scrap, and other material from the lake and making the shoreline neat and clean within 15-20 days. For the removal and transportation of remains of Ganesh idols (frames, Plaster of Paris, Jute, steel cages, bamboo sticks, etc) along NTR Marg, HMDA has earmarked Rs 32.52 lakh. For removal and transportation of remains of the idols along Peoples Plaza, Bathukamma Ghats, PVNR Marg, HMDA has earmarked Rs 30.20 lakh. The HMDA will take up the removal of the remains of the idols and other materials from the lake at all platforms along NTR Marg, Peoples Plaza, Bathukamma Ghats and baby ponds by hiring private agencies during the immersion and after to clean up the lake. The removal operation and cleaning of the shoreline will be taken up on alternate days during the festival period till the last day of immersion. The removal of idols and cleaning up of the shoreline will be completed within seven days from the last day of immersion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CV Anand inspects immersion points City Commissioner of Police CV Anand recently conducted an inspection at immersion points near Hussainsagar. Anand assessed the safety measures implemented around the waterbody.