Eidi of happiness

HYDERABAD : Ramzan is a time when all of them celebrate the festivity with joy and happiness. It is a time of giving and sharing love towards one another. After the 30 long days of fasting, this feast is quite memorable for everyone as they celebrate it with food, gifts, and loads of love. While we all know the festival for its rich food, there is also something called “Eidi” or “Ediya” that elders in the family give to the younger ones. This can be in the form of money or gifts. To learn more about this tradition, we spoke to prominent personalities of the city who shared their fond memories of Eidi.

Inaya Sultana, actress and Big Boss Telugu contestant

We all wait for Ramzan just for Eidi. I wouldn’t fast for long when I was a kid, but after growing up I did for a month. Ramzan is like a feast, that day it is all about happy moments and I have a very big family and my dad had four brothers and we used to stay together. I used to receive Eidi from all the elders of the family. I used to get the highest among everyone as I was the first child and they should love me way too much. I used to get around six pairs of dresses every Ramzan. I am the only girl child in my house and I was treated well. From taking Eidi I have reached the level to give Eidi now and it feels different. Nowadays everyone is staying far away and Eidi giving has changed. Everyone is doing UPI transactions and I believe it is not the same like before. Though I used to receive Eidi from everyone but if my mother would even give `10 that used to be really special for me. That is the only memory that I like about Eidi and it was very special for me.

Syeda Falak, karate champion

All the elders in the family give Eidi to the younger ones in the family. The amount might be small or huge it depends. This is the happiness and blessing that we receive. Whenever we go around to our relatives place it is the elders who give Eidi. Even a wife can ask Eidi from her husband with happiness, it is like a ritual. We also receive clothes and stuff as an Eidi. Everything is evolving nowadays and it is the same with Eidi. Most of the time I will get lot of cash from my elders and sometimes I get outfits which I like the most. I also ask my brother and sister as I am the youngest. I take money from them and do all the shopping that I want.