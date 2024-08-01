Hyderabad

Five mayors from Uttar Pradesh visit Hyderabad to learn about technologies for managing urban floods

HYDERABAD: Five mayors from major cities in Uttar Pradesh are on a two-day visit to Hyderabad to learn about the best practices and technologies used in managing urban floods.

The mayors met Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy on Wednesday.

Vijayalaxmi shared details about practices implemented in GHMC. GHMC remains vigilant during the monsoon season, monitoring 150 divisions from a command control room and taking necessary actions. She also discussed the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and the role of the Disaster Response Force in managing rain-related issues.

