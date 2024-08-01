Four GHMC staffs held for cheating, forgery

HYDERABAD: Four Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employees were arrested on Wednesday for forgery and cheating. They are accused of colluding with three others to create fake documents about open lands in Upperpally, and helped them obtain Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

Among the four accused employees, Mohd Khabirullah Khan and N Krishna Mohan work at the GHMC Circle No 11 office at Rajendranagar. K Srinivas Reddy and A Deepak from the head office were also implicated in the case.

According to the police, GHMC planned to widen roads from Dairy Farm PVNR pillar no. 213 to Kismathpur village of Gandipet, affecting survey no. 43, 44 and 46 of Upperpally village.

Reportedly, three persons submitted forged documents claiming their property was affected by the project. The GHMC employees are accused of misrepresenting the facts to assist these individuals.

The three people then sold the TDR for Rs 5.78 crore to a builder and distributed the sale proceedings amongst all the accused persons.

Based on a complaint registered at the Rajendranagar police station, the police arrested the GHMC officials and sent them to judicial remand.