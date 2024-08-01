GHMC to develop 21 parks in centre of city thematically

HYDERABAD: As many as 21 important parks in the Central Zone of Hyderabad (Khairatabad zone) are set to be transformed into theme-based parks. This makeover will cover five GHMC circles: Jubilee Hills, Goshamahal, Mehdipatnam, Karwan and Khairatabad. The aim is to enhance these public spaces with beautification works, designated areas for walkers, tree plantation, paver block pathways and recreational facilities including yoga and meditation areas.

Of the proposed theme-based parks eight have been proposed in Khairatabad circle, eight in Jubilee Hills, three in Mehdipatnam circle, one each in Karwan and Goshamahal circles.