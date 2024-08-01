National art show ‘Unison’ showcases diverse talents at Chitramayee Gallery

HYDERABAD: Introducing spectators to the unique talents of artists from across the country, Dream Art World recently held a national art show titled ‘Unison’ at the Chitramayee State Gallery. From Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, the unseen talents showcased in the exhibition left the spectators in awe.

The exhibition featured well-known artists such as Anupama Trigunayat from Gurgaon, Harsh Chhajed from Udaipur, Ajoy Kumar Sarkar from Siliguri, Dr Anupam Kumari Raghav from Aligarh, Dr Hemant Kumar Pandya from Ahmedabad, and many more from 18 cities and 11 states participated. Chinnaa Sripati, Ramesh Sunkoju, Sangeeta Soma, Mowthika Subramaniam, and Rekha Prabhakaran from Hyderabad, also shone brightly in the exhibition.

A total of 30 artists showcased their expertise in various mediums, including pencil sketching, oil paints, acrylic on canvas, watercolours, mixed media, Madhubani art, and Russian knife painting. Among the standout pieces were Harsh Chhajed’s ‘Lord Tirupati’ and ‘Shakunlata’— Sea-froth Carving.

The unique and singular art form of Samudri Jhag, or Sea-froth Carving, is Harsh Chhajed’s own creation. This art is beautifully handcrafted on dried-up sea foam, or Samudri Jhag, which is a natural component made of magnesium carbonate and calcium. While the sea foam has a hard shell, it is soft and porous inside, requiring immense patience and diligence to achieve the most intricate designs with super precision.